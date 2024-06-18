  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Ikram Aliskerov talks about taking the Whittaker fight: "He probably watched my fight Chimaev one million times"

Sympathetic fella. Even tho he get KOed cold by Chimmy he still says The Chimster would win vs Whittaker and showed some very sincere looking concern for Khamzats well-being and hopes he can get back on the horse to "make us all happy"

Very nice.
 
Also, props to him he stepped on short notice against an opponent who was slated to fight the guy that KO’d him

Chimaev must be a lil salty rn
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Also, props to him he stepped on short notice against an opponent who was slated to fight the guy that KO’d him

Chimaev must be a lil salty rn
Click to expand...

Ikram was set to fight last weekend but since he got the Rob fight he skipped last weekend and fights this weekend instead.
 
If Ikram wins this fight, it pretty much shakes up the entire landscape of MW rankings and who gets the TS next
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Costa regrets his words in Russian media: "I am almost ready to fight for the belt, but will agree to Chimaev too if ready"
Replies
14
Views
727
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Saudi Arabia: Whitaker v. Aliskerov Sat. June 22 Prelims 12PM ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main 3PM ET ABC & ESPN+
Replies
14
Views
276
Hotora86
Hotora86

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,667
Messages
55,710,079
Members
174,908
Latest member
GBBOU

Share this page

Back
Top