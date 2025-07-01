News Ikram Aliskerov announces he is OUT of fight vs Brunno Ferreira due to broken foot

aaahhhh fuck. this one was gonna be a banger!

hopefully they find someone else for Brunno so he can stay on the card. both men are violent JBG warriors. hopefully Ikram heals up and can return to action soon.
 
Nonetheless, Bruno still deserves a rebook or a equally/higher ranked opponent
 
For once, we had a fight with two fighters I like
I am bummed
Let's hope they convince someone good to fight Ferreira

Saygid Izagakhmaev says he's signed to the UFC
 
Joshua Van just put on an amazing display with a broken toe.
 
A broken toe is what prevented Conor McGregor from fighting Michael Chandler next week in Las Vegas..

Conor McGregor finally confirms the injury that forced him to pull out of UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has finally explained why he pulled out of UFC 303
I guess they don’t have Midol where Conor is, either?
Hope Canada has enough copium for you and yours. By the sound of it, you’ll be nailed to the cross over trade.
 
Sucks. He was trying to be active after that whoopin' from Whittaker.
 
