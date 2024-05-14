Only Here for Attachments
Ihor Potieria files appeal following UFC 301 loss to Michel Pereira
Ihor Porieria is hoping that his UFC 301 defeat to Michel Pereira gets overturned to no contest.
"Three well-known athletic commissions in America said it was a disqualification,” Potieria wrote on Instagram. “But the fight was in Brazil, so we’ll see what the Rio de Janeiro athletic commission says about it, because at first they also wanted to make a disqualification. I accept everything that is offered to me and I want everything to be fair.
“Of course, everyone only sees a cool somersault, but once again the rules are broken against me during a fight and I don’t want this to go unpunished again. So I’m waiting for news… One day we will meet again and the result of our fight will be completely different. Just give me time to fully prepare!"
Considering how rarely fights are reversed for things like this, doubt anything happens. Still made me chuckle, however!