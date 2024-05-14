News Ihor Potieria appeals loss against Michel Pereira

Only Here for Attachments

Only Here for Attachments

Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
@Titanium
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
35,754
Reaction score
40,196
www.mmafighting.com

Ihor Potieria files appeal following UFC 301 loss to Michel Pereira

Ihor Porieria is hoping that his UFC 301 defeat to Michel Pereira gets overturned to no contest.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

"Three well-known athletic commissions in America said it was a disqualification,” Potieria wrote on Instagram. “But the fight was in Brazil, so we’ll see what the Rio de Janeiro athletic commission says about it, because at first they also wanted to make a disqualification. I accept everything that is offered to me and I want everything to be fair.

“Of course, everyone only sees a cool somersault, but once again the rules are broken against me during a fight and I don’t want this to go unpunished again. So I’m waiting for news… One day we will meet again and the result of our fight will be completely different. Just give me time to fully prepare!"
Click to expand...

Considering how rarely fights are reversed for things like this, doubt anything happens. Still made me chuckle, however!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 301: 5.4 10:30pm ET Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria
Replies
2
Views
152
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 301 - Pantoja vs. Erceg Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 5 / 4 at 6pm ET
102 103 104
Replies
2K
Views
21K
emefer
emefer
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 301: Pantoja v. Erceg, Sat. 5/4, Prelims 6PM ET, Main card 10PM ET PPV
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Yorick
Yorick
Kowboy On Sherdog
Michel Pereira: Sparring Sessions with Sean Strickland Are 'Always Crazy'
2 3
Replies
51
Views
3K
Nobru
Nobru

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,210
Messages
55,544,247
Members
174,824
Latest member
Rank Wang

Share this page

Back
Top