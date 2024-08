The Diplomat said: I've never done it before. Just tried for shits and giggles. The entire concept is useless - You see big white boxes, and they're still able to see what you say.



Hi The Diplomat. Like you I've never used it much other than to goof around and see how it looks to others. It's not for me personally because it makes me wonder what the heck that person just posted. It was here I when first started posting and I was a little bummed when a small handful immediately put me on ignore but they probably thought I was a retread of another account.As time has gone on I understand how some really don't want to read some others' posts or don't trust themselves to reply to those posts without getting carded or banned. So to me it's a decent feature for those who use it if it helps them out. Also sometimes two posters are arguing with each other so much - and dragging others into those battles - so they're asked to ignore each other.Also from what I've read the older days were a much rougher time here. So I can understand if popular demand caused mods / admins to include this feature.Hope that helps a bit. Others who have been here longer may know more.