Gio
Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2011
- Messages
- 33,034
- Reaction score
- 96,568
Banger alert!
Both fighters coming off impressive wins with Bahamondes (15-5) knocking out Christos Giagos last April at UFC Vegas 90, and Torres (15-2) winning by submission against Chris Duncan at UFC Fight Night 237 last February.
With the addition, The UFC 306 lineup includes:
- Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
- Édgar Cháirez vs. Kevin Borjas
- Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Ode' Osbourne
Both fighters coming off impressive wins with Bahamondes (15-5) knocking out Christos Giagos last April at UFC Vegas 90, and Torres (15-2) winning by submission against Chris Duncan at UFC Fight Night 237 last February.
With the addition, The UFC 306 lineup includes:
- Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
- Édgar Cháirez vs. Kevin Borjas
- Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Ode' Osbourne