News Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Manuel "El Loco" Torres added to UFC 306 at The Sphere, Sept. 14th

Banger alert!



Both fighters coming off impressive wins with Bahamondes (15-5) knocking out Christos Giagos last April at UFC Vegas 90, and Torres (15-2) winning by submission against Chris Duncan at UFC Fight Night 237 last February.


With the addition, The UFC 306 lineup includes:
- Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
- Édgar Cháirez vs. Kevin Borjas
- Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Ode' Osbourne
 
Read it was Miguel Torres for a second..
 
