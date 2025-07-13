Ige vs Pitbull

I love this matchup. I still think Pitbull got some in the gas tank & if Yair didn't have the size advantage over Pitbull I believe their fight would've went differently. Pitbull was looking good as the fight went on & didn't have an embarrassing performance by any stretch. Ige isn't cream of the crop, but is a guy that should be taken seriously. I'm picking Pitbull via TKO tho.
Seriously? Ige is good but not great but he's been basically indestructible. 28 pro fights and never finished and it's not like he's fighting scrubs.

Exactly. He's not elite but definitely a fighter to take serious as I said before. Yes he's no scrub since he fights in the UFC, but he isn't top tier I mean the dude has losses against Kattar & Mitchell.
Pitbull got them hands dawgWhat does that have to do with never being finished and you predicting a tko?
Pitbulls chin is also not the same. Worried Ige might just put his lights out.

Right my point was you predicting Pitbull by TKO. Ige has been in with really good fighters and never been finished in almost 30 pro fights. Thinking Pitbull wins a decision, okay. But predicting a finish vs a guy who seems impossible to finish is odd to me.
Pitbulls chin is also not the same. Worried Ige might just put his lights out.
Lol so in your logic, it makes no sense predicting a finish if a guy has never been finished? Especially with the mileage he has on him? Hate to burst your bubble bruh, but everyone ends up getting finished at some point when it comes to fighting. Guaranteed he's been caught in a sub or KO'd in the gym. So it's not impossible him being finished. Nothing is impossible when it comes to the fight game.
Lol so in your logic, it makes no sense predicting a finish if a guy has never been finished? Especially with the mileage he has on him? Hate to burst your bubble bruh, but everyone ends up getting finished at some point when it comes to fighting. Guaranteed he's been caught in a sub or KO'd in the gym. So it's not impossible him being finished. Nothing is impossible when it comes to the fight game.