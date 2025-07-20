  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Ige vs Pitbull. Aint nobody talkin about it

What's there to really say? Hope for the best, expect the worst, and don't be too surprised if the worst turns out even worse than you expected.
 
Pitbull is 5 years too late for a UFC run and Ige is a perfectly fine journeyman.

Its not really a main card PPV fight in 2025. Like both guys.
 
Not sure why Ige was the favorite tonight. I mean Pitbull has had a slight setback, but still don’t understand why Ige was the betting favorite. This fight was an easy cash grab.
 
xhaydenx said:
Was a shit fight.

Pitbull has no future in the UFC. They've given him two chances and he's been dead boring both times. They'll probably cut him next loss.
He's already 38, retirement soon.
 
Man I'm just not invested as a fan in anything regarding Pitbull these days.

He'll win some, he'll lose some but he's not touching gold. I don't consider him to be this high-profile addition to the division at this age.

He loses to all Top FW's imo.

Pico on the other hand I think can rock some boats. He's an actual prospect to look out for. Far more excited to see what he does than Pitbull.
 
