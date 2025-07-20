Ige vs Pitbull. Aint nobody talkin about it

BarbellzNbacon
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2022
- Messages
- 461
- Reaction score
- 785
We have a banger on our hands if pitbull comes out of his shell. Hopefully he isnt as shy as his last fight.
Think again bitchI think Ige probably sends that bum back to Bellator with the other bums.
Dammit. Was a snoozerWhat's there to really say? Hope for the best, expect the worst, and don't be too surprised if the worst turns out even worse than you expected.
He's already 38, retirement soon.Was a shit fight.
Pitbull has no future in the UFC. They've given him two chances and he's been dead boring both times. They'll probably cut him next loss.