Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 156,658
- Reaction score
- 196,772
How dare you make this thread? Don't you know that Pereira hasn't been tested against aggressive grappling? How dare you! Being fan of his? Pfft. And no, Jan having his back for a whole round and being unable to sub him doesn't count as grappling because I said so.
Sarcasm btw, in case any dreyga alt accounts are reading this thread. Was just getting it out of the way for the usual suspects.
Yeah this is what makes Adesanyas hate on Alex awkward. Alex is always picking Izzy to win his fights, he's always supporting Izzy.
Meanwhile Izzy gives him 0 hespect back.
And that is...?He can cheer Israel on all he wants but there is a reason why Israel is cheering against him… and I’m riding with him on that.
It's legit "the guy has too many fans so im gonna rebel"The Poatan haters are the weirdest of all. They even hate on his fans.
I get that all fan bases can be ridiculous at times, but Alex literally is a blue collar, no nonsense fighter. He's not a big showboater or loudmouth, generally is fairly respectful to his opponents (minus the Hill serving) and the guy shows up to bang every single time. He doesn't stall or put on stinkiest fights, ever.