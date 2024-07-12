How dare you make this thread? Don't you know that Pereira hasn't been tested against aggressive grappling? How dare you! Being fan of his? Pfft. And no, Jan having his back for a whole round and being unable to sub him doesn't count as grappling because I said so.



Sarcasm btw, in case any dreyga alt accounts are reading this thread. Was just getting it out of the way for the usual suspects.