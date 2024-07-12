Media If You're Not a Fan of Alex Periera at This Point, You Should Be. Here's Another Reason Why.

Brigfa2 said:
This made me dislike him lol
EnUL88xWMAYQdtQ.jpg:large
 
How dare you make this thread? Don't you know that Pereira hasn't been tested against aggressive grappling? How dare you! Being fan of his? Pfft. And no, Jan having his back for a whole round and being unable to sub him doesn't count as grappling because I said so.

Sarcasm btw, in case any dreyga alt accounts are reading this thread. Was just getting it out of the way for the usual suspects.
 
Poatan has obviously used black magic to bamboozle and flummox the mods.
 
kkthx said:
How dare you make this thread? Don't you know that Pereira hasn't been tested against aggressive grappling? How dare you! Being fan of his? Pfft. And no, Jan having his back for a whole round and being unable to sub him doesn't count as grappling because I said so.

Sarcasm btw, in case any dreyga alt accounts are reading this thread. Was just getting it out of the way for the usual suspects.

Sarcasm btw, in case any dreyga alt accounts are reading this thread. Was just getting it out of the way for the usual suspects.
Untested Alex LoL



<{nope}>





13Seconds said:
Yeah this is what makes Adesanyas hate on Alex awkward. Alex is always picking Izzy to win his fights, he's always supporting Izzy.

Meanwhile Izzy gives him 0 hespect back.
Alex knows this and does it on purpose to Izzy

4-D chess
 
He can cheer Israel on all he wants but there is a reason why Israel is cheering against him… and I’m riding with him on that.
 
Poatan is a gentleman. Classy and as unbothered as it comes, he knows that losses are part of the game and holds no grudges.
I'm glad we have a Champion as active, exciting and humble as him in the roster.
WAR POATAN CHAMA
 
The Poatan haters are the weirdest of all. They even hate on his fans.

I get that all fan bases can be ridiculous at times, but Alex literally is a blue collar, no nonsense fighter. He's not a big showboater or loudmouth, generally is fairly respectful to his opponents (minus the Hill serving) and the guy shows up to bang every single time. He doesn't stall or put on stinkfest fights, ever.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
The Poatan haters are the weirdest of all. They even hate on his fans.

I get that all fan bases can be ridiculous at times, but Alex literally is a blue collar, no nonsense fighter. He's not a big showboater or loudmouth, generally is fairly respectful to his opponents (minus the Hill serving) and the guy shows up to bang every single time. He doesn't stall or put on stinkiest fights, ever.
It's legit "the guy has too many fans so im gonna rebel"
 
