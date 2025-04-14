Takes Two To Tango
This movie in particular for me.
There are several post-war musicals I'd choose from...That was their purpose after all. Particularly those of Gene Kelly, On the Town (1949) being my favorite.
For uplifting movies, Hayao Miyazaki always comes to mind
Like My Neighbor Totoro or Spirited Away
Never seen those, I guess those movies have that impression on you?
Interesting I always though they darker films.
Their one exception is Grave of the FirefliesYou should definitely check out more Miyazaki movies. They can have some darker elements for sure but nothing hits the feels like Studio Ghibli. Amazing animation as well