Movies If you're feeling down, what's the movie you'd watch to uplift you?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This movie in particular for me.

images
 
Zer said:
For uplifting movies, Hayao Miyazaki always comes to mind

Like My Neighbor Totoro or Spirited Away
Never seen those, I guess those movies have that impression on you?

Interesting I always thought they are darker films.
 
