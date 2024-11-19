If your date has a bestie girlfriend who is backstabbing psycho bitch, does that mean your date is a psycho too?

Elvis. said: Is it worth the headache? Because there’s a 97% chance you’re looking at serious headaches.

You have identified the impending danger and are still in the position to get a bj and bounce , just saying Click to expand...

We broke up but...My impression is that my date loves me even more, and her bitch soulmate(who is a bisexual) freaked out, because she realized it.I told my date that her soul sister is a phony. Not a good person. and my date still loves me.So what happens now.. We broke up over her. It escalated. Will she stick by her insecure friend or is she on borrowed time?