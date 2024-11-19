  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

If your date has a bestie girlfriend who is backstabbing psycho bitch, does that mean your date is a psycho too?

Show me your friends and I'll show you who you are

How true is that saying? They've been besties for a mere 8 months, which is the time they"ve known each other also.

Claims that they are soul sisters..

Does time matter? Maybe she hast seen all sides of her? Or would you say goodbyyyyye to aforementioned date?
 
At the very least the whore will stir up drama and actively work against you behind your back.
 
Then your date is probably worse, just better at hiding it..... Got the t-shirt.......
 
At the very least the whore will stir up drama and actively work against you behind your back.
She already has. Our relationship is ruined.. I told my date that she can have her for herself now.. i"m out.

My date is very hurt by all this. But she blames me for not keeping my mouth shut.
 
Is it worth the headache? Because there’s a 97% chance you’re looking at serious headaches.
You have identified the impending danger and are still in the position to get a bj and bounce , just saying
 
Is it worth the headache? Because there’s a 97% chance you’re looking at serious headaches.
You have identified the impending danger and are still in the position to get a bj and bounce , just saying
We broke up but...My impression is that my date loves me even more, and her bitch soulmate(who is a bisexual) freaked out, because she realized it.

I told my date that her soul sister is a phony. Not a good person. and my date still loves me.

So what happens now.. We broke up over her. It escalated. Will she stick by her insecure friend or is she on borrowed time?
 
You need to dump them completely and get behind your bisexual soulmate sherbros
 
