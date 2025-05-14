If your colleague sighs at you during work efforts, do you tell him to f*ck off?

I had a colleague who kept sighing and whining at me if I took the wrong thing or whatever. Just met him like two work shifts before. Not aquainted at all..

I asked what the fuck his problem is and raised my voice. He didnt say anything. Just a cranky bitch, late hours.

How would your reaction have been? He psyched me out after a while.

I later found out that he had been manager, but we were at a a low level job-- like Wendys type stuff.. So low level he never even told me that. Not that it was any excuse..
 
Just say you tripped and throw scolding coffee in the back of his neck.

Could potentially even incorporate a heavy elbow to the back of the head during the "fall".
 
LEWIS540 said:
Your writing quality and use of the word "bitch" lead me to assume you are the problem.
The guy was a bitch. He heard me talk about myself to a chick there and applauded sarcastically for an achievement I told her about. Thats the only context. He thought I was full of myself.

I wanted to tell him to fuck off then and there but I ignored him.
 
That poor guy must have been like gonna go sigh at this bitch who thinks he is a sherdogger, i bet he cant bench 275
 
lsa said:
well of course.
I am wonderful and smell like a summer day
Youre a funny subscriber. He was just a weasel mother fucker.

Of course a former manager.. been there for 10+ years. Thinks hes immortal. That I cant report his ass.

I did.
 
Intermission said:
Youre a funny subscriber. He was just a weasel mother fucker.

Of course a former manager.. been there for 10+ years. Thinks hes immortal. That I cant report his ass.

I did.
<mma4>

I bet that chick you talked to will find that hawt.
 
lsa said:
<mma4>

I bet that chick you talked to will find that hawt.
I reported him to her. She said just tell him next time how you feel

When I left the place I gave out his name and behavior to the HR department in an email.
 
Intermission said:
I reported him to her. She said just tell him next time how you fell...

But when I left the place I gave out his name and behavior to the HR department in an email.
that will show him!
Dumb ass vessel bitch!
I hope he got fired
 
lsa said:
that will show him!
Dumb ass vessel bitch!
I hope he got fired
He told me he was sick of his job.

Anyway I will turn it over to you guys.. would you leave that alone or put your foot down?

Imagine how fucking annoying it is to constantly hear that idiot in background sighing.
 
Intermission said:
I reported him to her. She said just tell him next time how you fell...

When I left the place I gave out his name and behavior to the HR department in an email.
Yeah women love when one guy whines about another to her. Sexiest shit ever.
 
Oh. Wtf even if I don’t quote a post I still can’t see what I’m typing? Sherdog address this!!!
 
Intermission said:
He told me he was sick of his job.

Anyway I will turn it over to you guys.. would you leave that alone or put your foot down?

Imagine how fucking annoying it is to constantly hear that idiot in background sighing.
I would have slapped him and served him cabbage
 
