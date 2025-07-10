I was supposed to have a get-together for 30 minutes with my boss and his buddy and then go to the cinema (which we all worked at). My boss didn't show up until the credits started, tapped me on the shoulder, said hello, sat next to me. Then when the movie was over said it wasn't any good and we basically parted ways.



Even though it was my boss asking me out I never felt that he liked me, and that a girl at work pushed him into doing it.



In my defence, there was another person there (his buddies friend). Maybe it was him who'm he didn't like. There's someone he didn't like!



She (the girl at work who liked me) claimed my boss would never ask me out if he didn't like me.



His excuse? Podcasting went overtime... You buy that?