Relationships If your boss shows up late to the moves, would you take it personally?

I was supposed to have get-together for 30 with my boss and his buddy and then go to the cinema (which we all worked at). My boss didn't show up until the credits started, tapped me on the shoulder, said hello, sat next to me. Then when the movie was over said it wasn't any good and we basically parted ways.

Even though it was my boss asking me out, I never felt that he liked me and that a girl at work pushed him into doing it.

In my defence, there was another person there (his buddies friend). Maybe it was him who'm he didn't like. There's someone he didn't like!

She (the girl at work who liked me) claimed my boss would never ask me out if he didn't like me.

His excuse? Podcasting went overtime... You buy that?
 
"my boss would never ask me out if he didn't like me."

So did you score?
 
Boss didn’t like the movie or your company, that’s why they spent as little time possible around you..
 
Boss didn't like the movie or your company, that's why they spent as little time possible around you..
I am not talking about that, I wanted to leave too after the movie. It was not showing up for the get-together. Think he didn't like me?
 
I am not talking about that, I wanted to leave too after the movie. It was not showing up for the get-together. Think he didn't like me?
If you felt that way,

Why didn’t you just leave half way through and ask if he wanted to join you for a drink?

He would have went, he didn’t like the movie or.
 
If you felt that way,

Why didn’t you just leave half way through and ask if he wanted to join you for a drink?

He would have went, he didn’t like the movie or.
The movie was Longlegs
 
You shoulda slapped him hard on the shoulder and told him he didnt know how to take a shit without having to shower afterwards
 
The movie was Longlegs
I have no idea what you’re talking about.

You should have just went and offered a drink to your boss if you would like to get into their good graces.
 
Are you implying it was gay going to the movies with you r boss?
Oh shit!

Now I remember you.

My bad, for some reason I always read your posts as a woman because you ask the same questions and worry about things like they do.

The AV doesn’t help either…

If you’re a dude, then Bro..what in the fuck are you a worrying about? Why you trying to nutt hug your boss?
 
Oh shit!

Now I remember you.

My bad, for some reason I always read your posts as a woman because you ask the same questions and worry about things like they do.

The AV doesn’t help either…

If you’re a dude, then Bro..what in the fuck are you a worrying about? Why you trying to nutt hug your boss?
how dare you assume his/her Xhims gender??
 
Oh shit!

Now I remember you.

My bad, for some reason I always read your posts as a woman because you ask the same questions and worry about things like they do.

The AV doesn’t help either…

If you’re a dude, then Bro..what in the fuck are you a worrying about? Why you trying to nutt hug your boss?
Oh bullshit. you would wanna know.
 
Oh shit!

Now I remember you.

My bad, for some reason I always read your posts as a woman because you ask the same questions and worry about things like they do.

The AV doesn’t help either…

If you’re a dude, then Bro..what in the fuck are you a worrying about? Why you trying to nutt hug your boss?
ts got me so confused ....
 
