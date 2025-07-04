If you were UFC matchmaker, who is on your White House card?

Bone Cold
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2016
- Messages
- 51
- Reaction score
- 118
Love him or loathe him, the current POTUS, Donald J. Trump, is a UFC fan and marches to the beat of his own drum, so his promise of a UFC fight card on the White House lawn cannot be dismissed as an impossibility.
Given this, if a White House lawn UFC event were to take place in ~1 years time in honour of the 250th American Independence Day, what bouts do you have on the card?
In my mind, you'd want a balance of existing stars, Americans and future stars, in what could very well be the most watched event of all time... #worldfuckingdomination #BiggerThanSoccer etc.
Given this, if a White House lawn UFC event were to take place in ~1 years time in honour of the 250th American Independence Day, what bouts do you have on the card?
In my mind, you'd want a balance of existing stars, Americans and future stars, in what could very well be the most watched event of all time... #worldfuckingdomination #BiggerThanSoccer etc.