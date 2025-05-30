If you were Tom Aspinall, what would you do?

84603007-0-image-a-2_1715159704408.jpg


- Fight Gane/Almeida and stay active.
- Drop to 205.
- Take the Ngannou route and try your luck outside of the UFC.
- Keep pushing for the Jones fight and hope for the best.
 
Simple: fight someone.

If Asspedal fought anyone and won, he would be having public support and put UFC into uncomfortable position.
instead, while sitting off and wasting his prime, most of the audience has forgot his name. The more he sits off - the less people give a fuck about him.

He can keep meme'ing/playing victim card and has all the right to do so. But people already more focused on Jones hate rather than supporting Aspirine. Sooner or later the narrative comes in: "He is not fighting anyone and waiting for Jones cuz he is afraid of losing / gonna lose to <FIGHTERNAME>" and may the God help Asperger win otherwise it sticks to him till the end of his career.
 
What would you do if your son was at home?
Crying all alone on the bedroom floor,
Cause he's hungry?
And the only way to feed him is to, beat up a man for a little bit of money.
And Day-na's gone...
Somewhere smoking rock now, in and out of lockdown.
I ain't got a job now,
So for you this is just a good time, but for me this is what I call life
Hmm.
 
