If you were Tom Aspinall, what would you do?

Simple: fight someone.



If Asspedal fought anyone and won, he would be having public support and put UFC into uncomfortable position.

instead, while sitting off and wasting his prime, most of the audience has forgot his name. The more he sits off - the less people give a fuck about him.



He can keep meme'ing/playing victim card and has all the right to do so. But people already more focused on Jones hate rather than supporting Aspirine. Sooner or later the narrative comes in: "He is not fighting anyone and waiting for Jones cuz he is afraid of losing / gonna lose to <FIGHTERNAME>" and may the God help Asperger win otherwise it sticks to him till the end of his career.