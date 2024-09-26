If you were to pick a language for me to learn, what would it be? (Any language)

StonedLemur
Lets see where your head is at lol.
My gym buddy has been diligently learning mandarin. He wakes up every morning and does 1 1/2 hrs of mandarin studying on some app with a teacher. It’s been almost two years now and he speaks pretty fluently. The crazy part is he’s a 6’3 black dude originally from Nashville so people trip the fuck out when they see him converse with Chinese.
I’d say mandarin for the shock value and the fact that Chinese are well on their way to #1 world superpowers so may as well be able to communicate with our new overlords.
Fuck yeah.... what's a pedicure? LolVietnamese, so you can gossip with the ladies while getting a pedicure.
Klingon is actually an option on this app lmaoKlingon
Qapla'!
Japanese is awesome when women speak it, it puts me in a trance sir lol.Mandarin or Japanese. First for the usefulness, and the second for the love of the language itself.