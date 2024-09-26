If you were to pick a language for me to learn, what would it be? (Any language)

My gym buddy has been diligently learning mandarin. He wakes up every morning and does 1 1/2 hrs of mandarin studying on some app with a teacher. It’s been almost two years now and he speaks pretty fluently. The crazy part is he’s a 6’3 black dude originally from Nashville so people trip the fuck out when they see him converse with Chinese.

I’d say mandarin for the shock value and the fact that Chinese are well on their way to #1 world superpowers so may as well be able to communicate with our new overlords.
 
Travis Alexander said:
My gym buddy has been diligently learning mandarin. He wakes up every morning and does 1 1/2 hrs of mandarin studying on some app with a teacher. It’s been almost two years now and he speaks pretty fluently. The crazy part is he’s a 6’3 black dude originally from Nashville so people trip the fuck out when they see him converse with Chinese.

I’d say mandarin for the shock value and the fact that Chinese are well on their way to #1 world superpowers so may as well be able to communicate with our new overlords.
Click to expand...

Would it be that shocking if mandarin came from me sir?
I mean I look like Pai mei lol

IMG_20230601_231442_01.jpg


I mean he could be my grandfather lol.


IMG_20240926_114720_01.gif
 
Mandarin or Japanese. First for the usefulness, and the second for the love of the language itself.
 
Irish
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,143
Messages
56,241,947
Members
175,123
Latest member
bigmanyeah12345

Share this page

Back
Top