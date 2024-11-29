If you were rich where would you live?

If you didn’t have to worry about money where would you live ? Dream place to live?

Hawaii ? A penthouse in New York, Waterbury CT, French Alps, Switzerland ski resort, cabin in woods over looking a valley, live on boat?

Happy Black Friday? I was gonna buy a tv but got too drunk last night so just laying in bed .

I’d pick something like zermatt and have high speed internet .. not sure if it’s expensive but looks nice

Have good day
 
In the arms of 20 hot instanthots

Also houses and penthouses across the world like in New York, San Diego, Thailand, Portugal, Switzerland, Morocco, Greece etc. When you are rich you want to have multiple residences for tax avoidance purposes
 
Sao Miguel,
(one of Portugal's island (azores) in the middle of the Atlantic ocean)

Can't post pic because of dubs,
but imagine a tropical paradise,
and because of their location,
they don't even have mosquitos there.

If not, Hawai or Tokyo.
 
images

Did it for you … someplace like that be dope
 
