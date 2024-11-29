If you were rich where would you live?

Fuzzybabyducks
Duck/pricechopper
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2015
- Messages
- 19,130
- Reaction score
- 10,631
If you didn’t have to worry about money where would you live ? Dream place to live?
Hawaii ? A penthouse in New York, Waterbury CT, French Alps, Switzerland ski resort, cabin in woods over looking a valley, live on boat?
Happy Black Friday? I was gonna buy a tv but got too drunk last night so just laying in bed .
I’d pick something like zermatt and have high speed internet .. not sure if it’s expensive but looks nice
Have good day
