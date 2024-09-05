If you were given a free round trip ticket to China, would you go?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,320
Reaction score
8,165
You are given round trip tickets to China, all expenses paid. Would you go?

dmHWY86.jpeg
 
MDoza said:
Of course.
Click to expand...
This. There are tons of wonderful places to see, the USD still has strong spending power, and it's not like I'm on any list of theirs where I would have to be afraid. I know how to keep my mouth shut for a few weeks about their totalitarian government, it's not like I'd have to live under that muzzle the way Chinese citizens do for my whole life.
 
I spent a year in Korea when I was in the Air Force, guess I could go to China if it’s free
 
Bornstarch said:
You are given round trip tickets to China, all expenses paid. Would you go?

dmHWY86.jpeg
Click to expand...
Yeah, I already did that. It was a business trip. When I got back, I had a bad stomach illness.

Would go again, if I had to, on another business trip.
 
I can’t go, I’m on probation.

If my probation officer lets me go then yeah I’m down, my expenses include $500,000 for a night of high stakes poker in Macau.
 
Last edited:
Id do it. Id just shut up and enjoy some scenery. However, China would never be on my list of places to go by choice.
 
For free yes.

Paid for by myself...Nah heaps of other places id want to go to first.
 
Yes but i'd stay away from eating toad.[In reference to the great Karl Pilkington.]
 
Madmick said:
This. There are tons of wonderful places to see, the USD still has strong spending power, and it's not like I'm on any list of theirs where I would have to be afraid. I know how to keep my mouth shut for a few weeks about their totalitarian government, it's not like I'd have to live under that muzzle the way Chinese citizens do for my whole life.
Click to expand...
Things are shaky after the floods and insider intrigue. The CCP is more paranoid and on edge than usual. It is not 5 or 10 years ago.
 
I went to China twice in 2014 for work, wasn't enjoyable, didn't feel too welcome there I must say, so I'll go with no.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,587
Messages
56,135,791
Members
175,082
Latest member
WillyWarminski

Share this page

Back
Top