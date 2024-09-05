If you were given a free round trip ticket to China, would you go?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,320
- Reaction score
- 8,165
You are given round trip tickets to China, all expenses paid. Would you go?
This. There are tons of wonderful places to see, the USD still has strong spending power, and it's not like I'm on any list of theirs where I would have to be afraid. I know how to keep my mouth shut for a few weeks about their totalitarian government, it's not like I'd have to live under that muzzle the way Chinese citizens do for my whole life.Of course.
Yeah, I already did that. It was a business trip. When I got back, I had a bad stomach illness.You are given round trip tickets to China, all expenses paid. Would you go?
Things are shaky after the floods and insider intrigue. The CCP is more paranoid and on edge than usual. It is not 5 or 10 years ago.This. There are tons of wonderful places to see, the USD still has strong spending power, and it's not like I'm on any list of theirs where I would have to be afraid. I know how to keep my mouth shut for a few weeks about their totalitarian government, it's not like I'd have to live under that muzzle the way Chinese citizens do for my whole life.