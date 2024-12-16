If you touch someones heart who is damaged goods.. this happens

I met a very damaged woman who was emotionally closed, and touched her heart. Think Lady Gaga in Joker 2.



Now why would I do such a stupid thing, you might ask .. firstly, shit happens. Life is mostly going through the motions. Analysis of behavior and action comes later (hence why we fuck up in life).



Second of all, it did give my ego a kick that I could impact someone who was usually cold as ice. And I liked her anyway so why not. Messed up chicks compensate in the bedroom.



What transpired after that is the exact same thing Tito witnessed with Jenna Jameson....



This at first glance awesome woman, with boyish mentality, resented me for getting her to feel again. Her resentment towards herself was projected on to me.



At first she adored me (just like Jenna did to Tito). Then when the honeymoon phase was over and I really got to see who is under the hood, she turned on me.





you have to love yourself first before you can love someone else



And she hated herself. She told me that in her world she looks like an idiot, while I look like a genius.



Lesson learned: don't do it. You can't save them. These women can't be healed. Tito said the exact same thing. He naively thought he could save jenna.



My girl wasn't a pornstar but It's the same genotype.



Merry christmas,