Opinion If you thought the federal workforce was bad before it's going to be absolute shit by the time Trump and Elon are done with it

One of the things about working for the government is it was always seen as a secure job that made up for it having lower wages compared to jobs in the private sector. Now Trump and Elon have shown that even job security for federal employees is not really a thing. So who's gonna even want to work for the government now? People who couldn't get a job anywhere else?

I also think that the hard anti federal employee stance that Trump has taken with Elon along with other Trump Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene is gonna cost them some votes as well. Many federal employees are Republican, or were at least
 
The federal government is bloated and corrupt so it needs to be cut. I know people that became right wing or libertarian after working for the government due to how lazy and incompetent federal workers were. There are many people telling similar stories about when they saw and worked in government.
 
