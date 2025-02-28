GolovKing
One of the things about working for the government is it was always seen as a secure job that made up for it having lower wages compared to jobs in the private sector. Now Trump and Elon have shown that even job security for federal employees is not really a thing. So who's gonna even want to work for the government now? People who couldn't get a job anywhere else?
I also think that the hard anti federal employee stance that Trump has taken with Elon along with other Trump Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene is gonna cost them some votes as well. Many federal employees are Republican, or were at least
