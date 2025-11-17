"If you thought that was boring" you should go watch _______

jeff7b9
I enjoyed 322. Personally I think the whole "go watch ____" shtick is corny.
Instead- I offer you this: I don't give a shit if you liked 322 or if you thought it was boring.
However, here are a few violent bloody fights that you can watch just because they are awesome bloody violent fights.
No guilt.
No pretentious Emporers New Clothes judgement BS.
Just fights.
If you would like to add kick ass fights of any rule set, feel free
