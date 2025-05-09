If you lift everyday your testosterone boost will be lower

Intermission
Not a lot of people know this but the hormonal boost from high intense workout increases if you give the body a day or two for rest.
Doris Yates talked about the importance of rest and how constant training is like scraping sandpaper. It doesn't do anything.
It's also better for your immune system
