If you lift everyday your testosterone boost will be lower

Not a lot of people know this but the hormonal boost from high intense workout increases if you give the body a day or two for rest.

Doris Yates talked about the importance of rest and how constant training is like scraping sandpaper. It doesn't do anything.

It's also better for your immune system
 
so the intensity of the boost is higher but it’s less frequent. By nature

Just take enough days off the let each muscle group recover. Lifting 4 or 5 days a week
is pretty standard.
 
Bro, I been doing all that. Even sunning my perineum. That's when you put direct sunlight on your gootch. Chakras aligned and everything.

We need one of the diabetes pin prick testers for test levels.
 
Dis bitch almost got it done and then got railroaded by the Illuminati for knowing too much. Heard they were working on a home MRI/CT/Air fryer combo too. Shit woulda been cash.
 
People make a big deal out of this, but is the boost enough to even be worth wasting any mental energy on? Spoiler, I don't think so. And now you want to spend energy on the degree of boost. To be clear I do think overtraining can become a problem but DY surely was not referring to this natty boost but rather recovery as a whole.
 
Depends on intensity and volume. High-frequency training should work if you program it intelligently. And yeah, if you had to go through one of Yates' sessions, I'm sure a rest day would be warranted.
 
And then there is also empirical evidence that shows squatting heavy and hard every day works. In fact, some athletes win gold medals doing exactly that.

lol
 
Different approaches in different contexts. If you're training a combat sport 5-6 days per week for 2-3 hours each, it's kinda hard to make room for and recover from "high intensity workouts", regardless of what testosterone boost that may or may not bring. Dorian (?) Yates surely didn't have these problems. So in that context, we are either talking extra "medium intensity workouts" every second day, or extra "low intensity workouts" every day; then, the next question is if you rotate or split the exercises from workout to workout or do the same few every time. It will also depend on your recovery rate, injury history etc.
 
Have you seen American Beauty ? He does both at the same time...Literally getting jacked.
 
