Relationship If you lady catches you watching porn or other woman online

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to this post
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,454
Reaction score
6,596
If your wife /gfr caught you watching porn or other women online, but you weren't having an affair and weren't cheating and are not doing anything about it because your'e not looking for any , would that be the end of the relationship?
Could your lady understand that and let it go or she immediatelly demands the end of the relationship ?
 
moreorless87 said:
If someone catches me reading Sherdog I can claim its just Pornhub given they look a bit alike.
Click to expand...
haha ive had people see Sherdog and think its pornhub, then explain what it is and its more weird to them !

That being said you shouldn't ever be watching porn if you got a good woman.
 
When I worked on Campus I was at the computer lab Sherdogging on the P&M looking at pics of Lexi Bell. My boss showed up and thought I was looking at Teh Pr0n and I was like "it is not Pr0n, it is a sport/mma website!" <suzylol>
 
Lycandroid said:
haha ive had people see Sherdog and think its pornhub, then explain what it is and its more weird to them !

That being said you shouldn't ever be watching porn if you got a good woman.
Click to expand...
That's what she said!
 
Kinda reminds me of a quandary O-of-of A Friend.

After being married for 8 years, him and his wife had a discussion that turned to an earlier time. Many years before they met, during one summer almost 100 blowies were given.

There was instant outrage, and it soon turned into anger and name calling.



Now, does that seem reasonable, or was the wife just over-reacting?
 
Just like in real life; are they hotter than wife/gf on this very hypothetical scenario?
 
nonoob said:
Kinda reminds me of a quandary O-of-of A Friend.

After being married for 8 years, him and his wife had a discussion that turned to an earlier time. Many years before they met, during one summer almost 100 blowies were given.

There was instant outrage, and it soon turned into anger and name calling.



Now, does that seem reasonable, or was the wife just over-reacting?
Click to expand...
The over under is



37!!!!!!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,665
Messages
56,471,572
Members
175,239
Latest member
Turbokick

Share this page

Back
Top