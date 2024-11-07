Your Account
reacted to this post
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,454
- Reaction score
- 6,596
If your wife /gfr caught you watching porn or other women online, but you weren't having an affair and weren't cheating and are not doing anything about it because your'e not looking for any , would that be the end of the relationship?
Could your lady understand that and let it go or she immediatelly demands the end of the relationship ?
Could your lady understand that and let it go or she immediatelly demands the end of the relationship ?