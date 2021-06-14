If you hear gun fire do you report it?

Other half was in another room and legged it out to make sure I was okay, 5 clear shots. I didn't call 911 but I did call the police.
 
Depends on the type of gun fire out here. You live in cali in the city right? Best to call it in.
 
Nope.

I assume it's just firecrackers because I'm not in the hood no mo'

AZ103 said:
Depends on the type of gun fire out here. You live in cali in the city right? Best to call it in.
Yes, San Jose. Sometimes you can put the odd shot down to fireworks or something but this was clear 5 shots.
 
And of course some comedian out here just started shooting.
 
I don't. I grew up in a neighborhood where I heard shots all the time so I'm just kind of immune to it now.

Sometimes my wife is like "were those gunshots?" And I'm like, "Were what gunshots?" because I didn't even register the sound LOL
 
No its vegas, there's a lot of that around these days, you'll be calling the cops every day. Most of the time it's just drunk idiots firing in the air in the back yard. According to a cop I know \if they just book someone for shooting off a gun he's getting out next day because city don't want to pay to keep them in jail. (unless they're trying to shoot someone).
 
Fedorgasm said:
I don't. I grew up in a neighborhood where I heard shots all the time so I'm just kind of immune to it now.

Sometimes my wife is like "were those gunshots?" And I'm like, "Were what gunshots?" because I didn't even register the sound LOL
Word, also another thing people who dont live in that kind of area dont seem to realize is when you live in the hood THE POLICE DONT EVEN ANSWER THE PHONE SOMETIMES.
The line is perpetually busy. Sometimes you get an automated message.
Only reason cops show up after a shooting in some spots is cuz of that "shotspotter" alerting them.
 
lifelessheap said:
Depends on how close.
If my other half darted out of the room to make sure a stray bullet hadn't got me...that close. It was loud as fuck.

And "ja"? is this some Dutch joke because we won 3-2 today?
 
fingercuffs said:
Bet you prefer my version though.
Im actually also in the dark about your meaning.

Its crazy though, over here cops are kind of a joke now.
I grew up in like what used to be a smaller town.
If someone called the cops like 12 showed up immediately for like the smallest issue.

Here if you get through and there isnt bodies they might never come.
Dude they tell you to fill out a form on the website for a ton of crimes. They dont even bother sending a cop.
 
No.

When I was living in Newport News VA, just about on the edge of good vs bad neighborhood me and a lady friend were on the patio for a smoke, then heard 5 five quick shots followed by a single shot.

She asked what that was. My answer "5 shots from a 9mm and a 12 gauge..guess it's over"
 
newjerseynick said:
Im actually also in the dark about your meaning.

Its crazy though, over here cops are kind of a joke now.
I grew up in like what used to be a smaller town.
If someone called the cops like 12 showed up immediately for like the smallest issue.

Here if you get through and there isnt bodies they might never come.
Dude they tell you to fill out a form on the website for a ton of crimes. They dont even bother sending a cop.
Things have changed a tad. When I smoked I used to see all sorts outside. People drunk in trucks trying to ram raid. While I was fine, a guy many thought I was being held hostage which before there were helicopters looking for him. This place is fucking nuts.

And I doubt Oakland is much different.
 
