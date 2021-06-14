If you hear gun fire do you report it?

fingercuffs
Other half was in another room and legged it out to make sure I was okay, 5 clear shots. I didn't call 911 but I did call the police.
Yes, San Jose. Sometimes you can put the odd shot down to fireworks or something but this was clear 5 shots.Depends on the type of gun fire out here. You live in cali in the city right? Best to call it in.
Word, also another thing people who dont live in that kind of area dont seem to realize is when you live in the hood THE POLICE DONT EVEN ANSWER THE PHONE SOMETIMES.I don't. I grew up in a neighborhood where I heard shots all the time so I'm just kind of immune to it now.
Sometimes my wife is like "were those gunshots?" And I'm like, "Were what gunshots?" because I didn't even register the sound LOL
If my other half darted out of the room to make sure a stray bullet hadn't got me...that close. It was loud as fuck.Depends on how close.
Jajaja = laughing in SpanishIf my other half darted out of the room to make sure a stray bullet hadn't got me...that close. It was loud as fuck.
And "ja"? is this some Dutch joke because we won 3-2 today?
Bet you prefer my version though.Jajaja = laughing in Spanish
Im actually also in the dark about your meaning.Bet you prefer my version though.
Things have changed a tad. When I smoked I used to see all sorts outside. People drunk in trucks trying to ram raid. While I was fine, a guy many thought I was being held hostage which before there were helicopters looking for him. This place is fucking nuts.Im actually also in the dark about your meaning.
Its crazy though, over here cops are kind of a joke now.
I grew up in like what used to be a smaller town.
If someone called the cops like 12 showed up immediately for like the smallest issue.
Here if you get through and there isnt bodies they might never come.
Dude they tell you to fill out a form on the website for a ton of crimes. They dont even bother sending a cop.