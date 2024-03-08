If you had to rank the top 5 ACTIVE UFC Stars currently, how would you rank them?

Not counting Conor, because who know's when or if he comes back. Also, not counting fighters like Ngannou or Diaz, who are no longer with the UFC.
There are several fighters who receive a lot of publicity like Suga, Strickland, Topuria, Volk, Khamzat, and Paddy, but I don't know if that's actually translated into PPV buys, followers or substantial revenue gain.

This is my ranking.

1. Jones
2. Izzy
3. Poirier
4. Islam
5. Olivera
 
McNugget
Jones
Strickland
Izzy
Islam


Eta: I didn't read your post. Just put my top 5 popular ufc fighters. List might be different if it relates to PPV sales.
 
I read the thread title very differently. It comes off as based on activity, not being a draw.

The UFC has one bona fide draw... and he rarely ever fights. Jones and Israel maybe, but that is purely based on Dana telling the truth.

The rest are meh to the casuals, except for maybe Poirier. Most casuals right now would be lucky if they could name more than 3 champs.
 
Top 5 draws in the UFC?

1. Jones
2. Izzy
3. O'Malley
4. Khamzat
5. Pereira

Maybe, I don't know.

I can't for the life of me imagine anyone buying a ticket or a PPV because of Islam Makhachev, though, surely the guys listing him are basing that purely on the fact he's a good fighter and nothing else?
 
Based on PPV Buys ?

*** Conor

Jones vs Stipe / Aspinall
Israel
Islam
Poirier

Maybe Gaethje or Alex

and all mentioned would have to be in a fight that moves the needle
 
