If you had to rank the top 5 ACTIVE UFC Stars currently, how would you rank them?

Lionheart7167
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2013
- Messages
- 604
- Reaction score
- 726
Not counting Conor, because who know's when or if he comes back. Also, not counting fighters like Ngannou or Diaz, who are no longer with the UFC.
There are several fighters who receive a lot of publicity like Suga, Strickland, Topuria, Volk, Khamzat, and Paddy, but I don't know if that's actually translated into PPV buys, followers or substantial revenue gain.
This is my ranking.
1. Jones
2. Izzy
3. Poirier
4. Islam
5. Olivera
There are several fighters who receive a lot of publicity like Suga, Strickland, Topuria, Volk, Khamzat, and Paddy, but I don't know if that's actually translated into PPV buys, followers or substantial revenue gain.
This is my ranking.
1. Jones
2. Izzy
3. Poirier
4. Islam
5. Olivera