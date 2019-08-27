if you had a time machine

I just got finished watching an old person movie called back to the future... It was made way back in the 80s or something before most people were alive. Anyways, If you had a time machine, where or when would you go? what would you do? What would you bring.. I assume most people probably smelled pretty bad before 1900 so I would probably visit England ( small European Island America kicked out over tea taxes/ bad at brushing teeth) during king Henry the 8ths reign and sell toothpaste and soap. Get rich off of that and pass my empire off to future me.

Or

I would go visit the earth before humans and see what that was like.. Maybe see what dinosaurs actually looked like.
cartoon-dinosaurs-008.jpg
 
This implies that you know how to make soap and toothpaste with what is available at the time. Plus you would need to know how to speak that era's style of English.
 
I would go back in time and steal a teradactal egg and bring it into latter point in history with humans and raise it and learn to ride it and become the man the legends are written about.
 
M4rk said:
This implies that you know how to make soap and toothpaste with what is available at the time. Plus you would need to know how to speak that era's style of English.
no id bring the soap with me... I know how to speak the eras english I watched the tudors
 
JabToucher said:
Is that like being under citizens arrest?
literally told you to stop replying to me.... consider yourself arrested... For bad jokes in a serious thread and for not listening


trespassing as well
 
Jack Stevonovich said:
I would go back in time and steal a teradactal egg and bring it into latter point in history with humans and raise it and learn to ride it and become the man the legends are written about.
what if it doesnt like you?
 
catzilla said:
1982... I bet you if given the chance to go back, I could throw that football a quarter mile.

time-machine.jpg
 
I would go back to when the time machine was made and steal the blueprints and mass produce time machines.
 
K-Bag said:
I would go back to when the time machine was made and steal the blueprints and mass produce time machines.
wouldnt you already have a time machine and know how to build one?

if not id go back and warn them not to let you near the blueprints
 
I'd go back in time about a year, make huge sports bets for a bit knowing the outcomes already and bring that fat stack back to 2019.
 
TeTe said:
I'd go back in time about a year, make huge sports bets for a bit knowing the outcomes already and bring that fat stack back to 2019.
find a year with a few huge upsets.... make billions... I like it
 
catzilla said:
find a year with a few huge upsets.... make billions... I like it
I wish I would have put more on the Honda/Holly fight. I did good with those 11:1 odds, but I would have dropped thousands on that fight in retrospect.
 
