Fuzzybabyducks
Duck/pricechopper
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2015
- Messages
- 19,255
- Reaction score
- 11,085
I just got finished watching an old person movie called back to the future... It was made way back in the 80s or something before most people were alive. Anyways, If you had a time machine, where or when would you go? what would you do? What would you bring.. I assume most people probably smelled pretty bad before 1900 so I would probably visit England ( small European Island America kicked out over tea taxes/ bad at brushing teeth) during king Henry the 8ths reign and sell toothpaste and soap. Get rich off of that and pass my empire off to future me.
Or
I would go visit the earth before humans and see what that was like.. Maybe see what dinosaurs actually looked like.
Or
I would go visit the earth before humans and see what that was like.. Maybe see what dinosaurs actually looked like.
Last edited: