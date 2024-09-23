If you had a Siamese twin...

Let's say you have a Siamese twin brother who's not so great with the ladies.

You, on the other hand, have managed to get a girlfriend despite being a hideous freak of nature.

Assuming you each have your own penis, how would you handle sex?

1. Tell your bro, "sorry man, can't risk freaking her out. If she leaves I may not find another one. You're going to have to wear a blindfold and just keep your hands to yourself.

2. Tell your girl, "sorry sugar tits, he's my brother. It would be cruel to bang right next to him and not let him participate. But look on the bright side... If I cum too fast you've always got a backup to help you to the finish line."
 
I've actually been wondering how their sex life works.


He can watch and jerk off tweak the nips.
 
More importantly, if you are a Siamese twin and you both have separate penises, is it gay to jerk each other off?
 
