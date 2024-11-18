If you dont want the champ to fight the interim champ

SuperAlly
You aren't an MMA fan
You aren't a UFC fan.
You're a Jon Jones fan
That's cool. You can be what you like.
But you don't really like fighting and you don't really like MMA. You're like those weird schoolboys we had on here for years that just wanted to fellate Conor regardless of what he did.
