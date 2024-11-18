  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

If you dont want the champ to fight the interim champ

You aren't an MMA fan
You aren't a UFC fan.

You're a Jon Jones fan

That's cool. You can be what you like.

But you don't really like fighting and you don't really like MMA. You're like those weird schoolboys we had on here for years that just wanted to fellate Conor regardless of what he did.
 
I just want Jon to never fight Tim Aspinall, so you titty babies can keep crying about it...❄️😭❄️
the-office-steve-carell.gif
 
I would rather see Jones retire from UFC, then sign with PFL and fight Francis.
One doesn't simply "retire" from the UFC and head over to a competitor, while under contract. UFC may make some exceptions and issue releases from contracts. Certainly not for the HW champion, and certainly not so he can go fight Francis.

Granted, I assume you are just saying in a perfect world, that's the fight you want to see.
 
I get it if your a jones fan you just want to troll

or some assholes just like misery like Chandler getting shafted, even if you dont like Conor they just like Chandler getting shafted in the same way UFC is shafting Tom.

But people should wanna see Tom vs Jon no matter what side you are on.

Especially if Jones is gonna keep fighting.
 
I'd rather see Jon go to prison.
All these fangirls have is "cope" and childish nonsense

I don't hate Jon. I don't want him to go to prison.

I want the two best heavyweights in the world to fight as I think it will be epic.

But then. I'm an MMA/Fight fan. I don't want to see the one fighter I'm in love with protected from other great fighters.

Jon is the GOAT. Tom is the scariest mother fucker in fighting right now.

I don't understand why any rational fight fan is desperate for this not to happen
 
Tom already said he doesn't care if Jones fights him or not. He just wants to become undisputed HW champ.

Jones isn't the real HW champ in anyone's eyes as he ducked Ngannou and beat Frank's leftovers.

I say let Jones take his dream fights at LHW and HW but has to vacate the belt so Tom can fight for it against the most deserving contender.
 
