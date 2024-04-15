samuelsoncast
Professional Farter
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2021
- Messages
- 2,183
- Reaction score
- 4,365
Then you are a LOOOOOOOZERi like him and respect him, but don't love him
Anybody worth talking to has always loved Max. He's everything you want in a fighter. Going into the Gaethje fight, many, including myself, were very worried about it. He proved us wrong.LOL Just a few months ago I swear people weren't loving Max this much.
I will bump this thread if he loses his next fight. People better still support.Anybody worth talking to has always loved Max. He's everything you want in a fighter. Going into the Gaethje fight, many, including myself, were very worried about it. He proved us wrong.
GaaaayyyyyTS - I'l play your game. If you don't lick my balls, you're not an MMA hardcore fan.
Real fans will always support. Bandwagoners may jump off. But they aren't worth talking to.I will bump this thread if he loses his next fight. People better still support.