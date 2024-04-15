Media If you don't love Max, you are a loser.

I guess I'm a loser. Great fighter, but have never been a big fan. I was hoping Gaethje would be the first to finish Max.
 
I always root against him but I can tell he's a good guy and obviously puts on great fights
 
