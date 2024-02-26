If You Died In the Next Two Days, Would your Ghost/Spirit Be At Peace?

So let's say you kicked the bucket in the next coming days. How do you think you'd get remembered? Do you think most reviews would be above average? Would you be cool with what you've done with what you were given. I'm at this stage at 35, where I'm already pretty content. I just got out of Detox the past week and it was a good time to get better and reflect on things, and most people at the detox were pretty mad at me and were wondering why I was even there (I'm a sick addict, obviously). But If I died there, I would've been cool with that. Now that I'm out -



I have an amazing place where I live by myself, an awesome landlord who turns out to now be a good friend and not just someone looking to take my money. A fun job, awesome coworkers, good family relationships. I think I'd be fine with it, not many would really miss me, which I think is a good thing.