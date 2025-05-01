If you could take away all the negativity in the world, would this be a good or bad thing?

  • It would be a good thing.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • It would be a bad thing.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I don't think it would be good at all.

You need something negative to make the positive be understood.

There always has to be an opposite of something for it to be realized.

Or else there would be no meaning imo.
 
