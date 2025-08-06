  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion If you could snap your finger…. And implement perfect eugenetics, would you and would it be moral?

Imagine being Thanos with the infinity stones,

With the snap of a finger… you can get rid of all people with bad genetics.

Hereditary diseases.
Low intelligence
Ugliness
Etc.

You can get rid of people who care those traits recessively as well. Fully clean the gene pool.

Suppose you can also eradicate infectious diseases likes AIDS, the common cold, any infectious diseases with the snap of a finger, all those people would vanish.

Would it be moral to do so? To create a perfect gene pool and eliminate disease, but to kill basically anyone who would prevent this.
 
Hog-train said:
Eliminating people that have infectious diseases would not eliminate disease. It will always come back. Most diseases originally got transferred from animals to humans.
Yep. Viruses and bacteria mutate. It's a matter of survival for them.
 
I worry about the slippery slope here. Sure, it sounds good to eliminate hereditary diseases and/or any genetic defects that cause someone to be born physically or mentally handicapped. The biggest tragedy for our species is any time someone doesn't get to live and experience a full life due to genetic factors outside of their choosing. Everyone who is born deserves that chance.

But when you get into choosing a level of physical attractiveness instead of letting nature take its course, I think that is bad. What is considered conventionally attractive changes with the seasons. Variety is the spice of life and everybody's tastes are different. Plus, you'd only be creating a new class warfare by having a growing portion of the public be "genetically altered" to be "perfect. I'd rather this shit stay in bad sci-fi movies.


Hog-train said:
Eliminating people that have infectious diseases would not eliminate disease. It will always come back. Most diseases originally got transferred from animals to humans.
Excellent post. Trying to rid the world of diseases would be about as successful as trying to keep the ocean from wearing away and changing the physical landscapes of the Earth. You'll have temporary victories here and there, but nature plays the long game and it always wins.
 
No and no its crazy to try it.

Bad genes who could decide that and what a mistake it could and would be to get ride of people like this.

Stephen_Hawking.StarChild.jpg


If you are talking about trying to find a cure thats one thing but to eliminate people because they have a bad gene is a failed idea for so many reasons.
 
Problem is who decides what are good genes?

If goverment then they will want most obedient people who dont question anything

Some sports forum will want most athletic types

Ask sherdog mods, they will want pussies who never get carded

Just my 2 cents lol
 
