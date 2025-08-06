koa pomaikai
Imagine being Thanos with the infinity stones,
With the snap of a finger… you can get rid of all people with bad genetics.
Hereditary diseases.
Low intelligence
Ugliness
Etc.
You can get rid of people who care those traits recessively as well. Fully clean the gene pool.
Suppose you can also eradicate infectious diseases likes AIDS, the common cold, any infectious diseases with the snap of a finger, all those people would vanish.
Would it be moral to do so? To create a perfect gene pool and eliminate disease, but to kill basically anyone who would prevent this.
