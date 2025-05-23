If you could only have one technique, what would it be?

A few years ago, I found out about Dambe, a style of boxing in which only the rear hand can punch. Basically boxing but only reverse punches are allowed.

Since then, I have been observing countless hours of footage of MMA fights, Karate tournaments, etc, and have noticed that the punch most likely to cause a knockdown or knockout is a reverse punch. I have also seen much footage of real altercations and the most effective fight-ending technique is the same: the reverse punch. This knockdown capability was closely followed by the rear-leg roundhouse kick to the legs, followed by the rear-leg front kick to the midsection. Front-hand crosses to the face and front-hand uppercuts to the body also seemed to cause many knockouts and knockdowns, as did overhands to the face.

This got me thinking: if you could only fight with a single technique, what would it be? I personally would choose the reverse punch as it, when combined with head movement, seems to have the highest success rate of any fighting technique.
 
A good on 1 no measure technique like Slap Jesus ☝🏿🚫📐🙋🏿‍♂️👋🏿💥😴



Nobadi got di grapefruits fi try it deez days fam sad ting OGs dem kno di power tho


KO cancel lit too di stat buff unbeatable but dats defense only 🚫😴🔥
 
