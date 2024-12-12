If you could go back and change just one fight result.

Which would it be and why?

I would have liz choke out ronda than we likely wouldn't have to suffer the gap fillers of wmma on our main ppv cards.
My guess is wmma would have never taken off and just fizzled away.


Liz had her.



Call my old school, call me misogynistic but i dont think the ladies belong in the cage. Leave the cte for the men
Just my opinion


Others ?
 
<HisEye>







I'd have had Ronda take Holm's arm home with her.




where-does-ronda-rousey-sit-right-now-amongst-all-time-v0-Ahd-Kwr1v87hPXD8Aua5phL--i60UBfuDSTqf_x8lYw.jpg
 
Hendricks/GSP because Hendricks should have won, it was a bad decision, which I’d be fine living with if GSP gave him a rematch and didn’t retire like a bitch.
 
Aldo/Conor or Silva/Weidman. Not sure which. If Silva lost by not screwing around I could accept it easier.
 
Fedor vs. Fujita. Pride/Fedor nostalgia makes GOAT and historical heavyweight discussions even more pointless and idiotic than typical opinion polls. If Fujita had finished Fedor when he had the chance then the Sherdog forums would be a noticably less stupid place.
 
JBJ was here said:
Fedor vs. Fujita. Pride/Fedor nostalgia makes GOAT and historical heavyweight discussions even more pointless and idiotic than typical opinion polls. If Fujita had finished Fedor when he had the chance then the Sherdog forums would be a noticably less stupid place.
GOAT Fedor came back from a shocking KO loss to Fujita and fought his way back to a title, showing the grit and determination only a GOAT can have. MMA fans agree, had Fedor coasted through his Pride career undefeated it would not nearly have been half as great as the Great Comeback. The Fujita storyline made Fedor the GOAT he is today. No other comeback—not even GSP coming back from the Serra taps to strikes—is as immaculate as Fedor's comeback from the Fujita Debacle.
 
Jones vs Reyes
DJ vs Cejudo 2 (don't think this one was a robbery, do think DJ edged it tho)
 
