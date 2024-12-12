If you could go back and change just one fight result.

filthynumber1
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2003
- Messages
- 14,554
- Reaction score
- 3,997
Which would it be and why?
I would have liz choke out ronda than we likely wouldn't have to suffer the gap fillers of wmma on our main ppv cards.
My guess is wmma would have never taken off and just fizzled away.
Liz had her.
Call my old school, call me misogynistic but i dont think the ladies belong in the cage. Leave the cte for the men
Just my opinion
Others ?
I would have liz choke out ronda than we likely wouldn't have to suffer the gap fillers of wmma on our main ppv cards.
My guess is wmma would have never taken off and just fizzled away.
Liz had her.
Call my old school, call me misogynistic but i dont think the ladies belong in the cage. Leave the cte for the men
Just my opinion
Others ?
Last edited: