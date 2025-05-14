If you colleague sighs at you during work efforts, do you tell him to fuck off?

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 3,026
- Reaction score
- 1,727
I had a stranger, bitch colleague who kept sighing and whining at me if I took the wrong thing or whatever. Just met him like two work shifts before. Not aquainted at all..
I asked what the fuck his problem is and raised my voice. He didnt say anything. Just a cranky bitch, late hours.
How would your reaction have been? He psyched me out after awhile.
I later found out that he had been manager, but we were at a a low level job-- like Wendys type stuff.. So low level he never even told me that. Not that it was any excuse..
Last edited: