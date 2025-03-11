  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

If you buy a ticket to a UFC event you're probably a chump

D

dazzao01

White Belt
@White
Joined
May 22, 2018
Messages
10
Reaction score
4
Looking at the ticket prices for UFC London. Daylight robbery. If you're foolish enough to spend that on a UFC ticket you're a chump. It doesn't matter what you make, it's principle, the money isn't even going to the fighters. Every ticket is extortionate. It's $250 minimum for a fight night average seat. Dana gloats at the end of every event 'record breaking gate'. He's just rubbing it in your faces that he's ripping you off. There needs to be some kind of UFC revolt. They've ripped everyone off for too long.
 
How many times a year is the UFC in London?
They'd be idiots not to charge premium prices.
 
Lots of people dont care about spending $2000 a night at a club... the UFC is selling tickets to them... not you....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,182
Messages
57,012,796
Members
175,496
Latest member
fighting_falco

Share this page

Back
Top