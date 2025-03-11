If you buy a ticket to a UFC event you're probably a chump

Looking at the ticket prices for UFC London. Daylight robbery. If you're foolish enough to spend that on a UFC ticket you're a chump. It doesn't matter what you make, it's principle, the money isn't even going to the fighters. Every ticket is extortionate. It's $250 minimum for a fight night average seat. Dana gloats at the end of every event 'record breaking gate'. He's just rubbing it in your faces that he's ripping you off. There needs to be some kind of UFC revolt. They've ripped everyone off for too long.