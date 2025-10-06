If you bail early on a bulk or cut…

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
2,170
Reaction score
1,712
IMO that’s bitchmade. And it’s a mistake I made in the past

where I’m at now.. put some quick pounds on for sure.. also strong as I’ve ever been and just recovered from a shoulder injury.. so I should be looking real real good

a month is fair. Finish strong. Yeah I’m fat but whatever. Ya make mistakes
 
Takes a few weeks to become routine and flush the junk cravings out. After a couple months its a life style. Months sounds like a long time until you realize how many you let get away, thinking damn I wanted to start this cut in March and the year is almost over.
 
Fahcough said:
Takes a few weeks to become routine and flush the junk cravings out. After a couple months it’s a life style. Months sounds like a long time until you realize how many you let get away, thinking damn I wanted to start this cut in March and the year is almost over.
Click to expand...
Yeah it’s a shame

Was at my leanest.. and some women.: not all women but some.. were gushing over themselves for me

and I haven’t got laid in a year. I got laid all the time when I was lean

If I just dropped strength obsession.. leaned out and focused on my income and stand up comedy.. I would kill it with the ladies

but this shit has a fucking timeline. You don’t start working on countertops before you fix up your cabinets

Even if that means like a couple months of women being like “ewww he’s fat”
 
Last edited:
ROcknrollracing said:
Why would a 5'9" ectomorph 195 pounds ever think about cutting except for maybe to compete in a triathlon?
Click to expand...
I’m 5’ 6 dude. shrinking from all the upper body mass and deadlifting. Was 5’ 7.. gonna see if I can get down to 5’ 5 215.. with a 71 inch reach

Ima out-Volk Volk
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Yeah it’s a shame

Was at my leanest.. and some women.: not all women but some.. were gushing over themselves for me

and I haven’t got laid in a year. I got laid all the time when I was lean

If I just dropped strength obsession.. leaned out and focused on my income and stand up comedy.. I would kill it with the ladies

but this shit has a fucking timeline. You don’t start working on countertops before you fix up your cabinets

Even if that means like a couple months of women being like “ewww he’s fat”

The logic of “I finally have recovered from my injury.. learned how to eat and sleep right.. train right.. let’s keep going”… that makes more sense to me
Click to expand...
Doing a slow clean cut, letting natural weight kick in is the way to try it. Trying to rid chronic inflammation for a year, changed entire diet - cut the carbs, cut the box and bag food out, lots of meat , eggs, berries, vegetables, greek yogurt . 15 lbs dropped and no strength loss. Feel much less bloated and faster. Forearms filling with dick veins. Still short though, no height gained. Prepping meals and eating less balanced the cost of eating cheaper junk but lots more of it, and not driving around looking for $15-20 lunch everyday.
 
Fahcough said:
Doing a slow clean cut, letting natural weight kick in is the way to try it. Trying to rid chronic inflammation for a year, changed entire diet - cut the carbs, cut the box and bag food out, lots of meat , eggs, berries, vegetables, greek yogurt . 15 lbs dropped and no strength loss. Feel much less bloated and faster. Forearms filling with dick veins. Still short though, no height gained. Prepping meals and eating less balanced the cost of eating cheaper junk but lots more of it, and not driving around looking for $15-20 lunch everyday.
Click to expand...
that was my plan before I started this bulk — go crazy with it and then slow cut for a while.

I’ll figure out the cut after I finish bulking
 
ROcknrollracing said:
There is about 2 total and in strength sports you would no be competitive at 5'9" 170 or lower.
Click to expand...
There are two types of weight class sports with I don't know how many sub-disciplines. As for strength sports - depends. If you walk at 190, and your lifts are great at 170 but average at 190, and you know you can handle the cut, you would cut for sure.
 
period said:
There are two types of weight class sports with I don't know how many sub-disciplines. As for strength sports - depends. If you walk at 190, and your lifts are great at 170 but average at 190, and you know you can handle the cut, you would cut for sure.
Click to expand...
There is no lifter even in CrossFit that is at an elite level at 5'9" 170. Be my guest and do your research.

In combat sports you can water cut anyways. A 5'9" fighter on average would likely be a welterweight or possibly a middleweight.

In Vale Tudo none of this matter much at all anyways.
 
period said:
There are two types of weight class sports with I don't know how many sub-disciplines. As for strength sports - depends. If you walk at 190, and your lifts are great at 170 but average at 190, and you know you can handle the cut, you would cut for sure.
Click to expand...
And how would you know that you would not be competitive in a higher weight class without gaining the weight to compete in a higher weight class?

There is no national champion in the IPF that is 5'9" 170. Not even close.

This isn't saying everyone should gain weight as it is a personal choice however you will not be competitive at 5'9" 170.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,057
Messages
58,479,107
Members
176,049
Latest member
ladea

Share this page

Back
Top