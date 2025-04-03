If you aren't watching this PFL season don't call yourself an MMA fan

The PFL roster has always been fantastic despite the promotion's goofy league format.

This year, with a simple 8-fighter single elimination format, it feels like we're in the prime Bellator years once again.

PFL has done a fantastic job of stacking their tournaments with a good mix of established contenders and up and coming prospects. The cards over the next three weeks are all stacked on paper, with tonight's arguably being the most interesting -- and probably more interesting than most UFC fight nights.
 
🤣🤣🤣🤣 please list the established contenders and up and coming prospecte that make this a "must watch" or else
 
Yeah the straight up tournament is definitely more appealing, however, there's a fair bit of dross in those lineups.
 
