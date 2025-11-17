If you are Morales team, do you push for the title fight now or let him develop for another fight

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,949
- Reaction score
- 3,940
Morales had a great performance against Brady but fighting a all time fighter like Islam would still be a tall order. At only 26, Morales likely has plenty of time to improve his game before a title fight with Islam. With Islam looking to fight Usman or even Topuria before Morales, is this a blessing in disguise for Morales to work on his game before going for the title?
Other than Islam, who would we like to see Morales fight?
Last edited: