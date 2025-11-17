If you are Morales team, do you push for the title fight now or let him develop for another fight

Morales had a great performance against Brady but fighting a all time fighter like Islam would still be a tall order. At only 26, Morales likely has plenty of time to improve his game before a title fight with Islam. With Islam looking to fight Usman or even Topuria before Morales, is this a blessing in disguise for Morales to work on his game before going for the title?

Other than Islam, who would we like to see Morales fight?
 
icerealm said:
He should at least fight for another 2 contender first, islam is looking way too strong now
I agree, who would you like to see him fight? I think winner of Garry Muhammad vs Morales would be a good fight and will be good for Morales's development
 
Morales is 26, Islam 34
Time plays in his favor
Missing the fight entirely could cost him a lot of money though

All depends on which fights he gets offered by the UFC

Garry is a completely different fight than Islam, which isn't great.
Bulal will look the same as Brady.


Islam won't want to fight him anyway. High risk - low reward
Usman brings 3 times more money and is old
 
hswrestler said:
Morales had a great performance against Brady but fighting a all time fighter like Islam would still be a tall order. At only 26, Morales likely has plenty of time to improve his game before a title fight with Islam.
That's one way to look at it.

the other way to look at it is, If he loses his first title fight to islam at 26 years old..... he can only go up. should he win, He'd be one of the youngest male champs since jones to win a title. (unless it were aldo, I cant remember if jones won before aldo assimilated)
 
WW is kind of stacked at the top. If Islam stays active he will have plenty of work to do.

There are a lot of fun matchups to make at WW. Shavkat, Buckley, Machado, Belal, Prates, JDM, Usman..


Good for Morales for getting rid of a very good but very boring fighter.
 
jjjjjjjjjjohnny said:
the hype is ridiculous. brady was not a top 10 level fighter. just at the right time at the right place until he wasn't.
brady was ranked 2 LOL

He just ragdolled and bodied Leon who was a title holder not long ago.

Brady's rank maybe a BIT inflated, but he's for sure a top 5 guy at WW there aren't 5 ranked WWs that would beat him.
 
Don't know why but I thought Morales was a skinny lanky dude so Brady would overpower him.

When I saw him on the cage that I realized dude is strong as fuck.

I would like him to fight again. Usman would be my pick. Fight someone with a shitload of experience and who will fight to a smart gameplan. (or try to)
 
let him bang Islam ji earn the big money to bigly boost career even he likely to lose (but imagine he give good chin-shot yaar 😮🤑)

he have 26 years only sky is the limit haanji 🪂 use the beating to find weakness into the game and improve
 
Morales is the best of the contenders at ww . He just dominated the guy most thought should get next shot.

Morales is massive he will not be an easy fight for Mak neither will Shav . everyobe else will look like the fight sat to various degrees .
 
Brady’s best win is Leon who has now been finished 2x and got beat by Belal, and Im a fan of Brady but his striking is leagues behind his grappling plus he is undersized against the top WWs

Regardless of his rank, I don’t think that gets you the TS

Morales vs Prates would be fireworks

Morales vs Usman, Shavkat, Belal/Ian winner are all good names to see his full progression into a champion
 
Morales vs Garry if he beats Belal
Islam vs Shavkat
Usman vs Prates
 
Morales deserves a much bigger fight than Prates, either title shot or Shavkat. Nothing else makes any sense, it would be pointless and kind of retarded fighting down on the streak he is with the finishes he’s got.
 
Wreckless said:
Not gonna happen since both are on the rise.
This.
The problem with successful fight promotions is that they stay successful by carefully nurturing a roster of fighters through a slow development process in order to ensure a steady dole of reasonable fights.

I don't want that.
I want Morales Islam tomorrow. I think Morales would knock islam TFO, and I would dearly love to see that.

My way is more fun. Not sustainable, but more fun.

I don't think UFC ever listens to me tho, so don't hold your breath.
 
