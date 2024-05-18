If you are Jon Jones would you fight Stipe or Aspinall for your legacy retirement fight?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
If Jon Jones beats old Stipe who hasn't fought for 3 years, is that even a big deal for his legacy?
But if he beats Aspinall would that cement his legacy as the GOAT even more so?
Pros in fighting Stipe. He's considered by some the greatest HW fighter.
Pros in fighting Aspinall. Current interim champion and a guy in his prime.
