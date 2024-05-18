If you are Jon Jones would you fight Stipe or Aspinall for your legacy retirement fight?

If you are Jon Jones would you fight Stipe or Aspinall for your legacy retirement fight?

If Jon Jones beats old Stipe who hasn't fought for 3 years, is that even a big deal for his legacy?

But if he beats Aspinall would that cement his legacy as the GOAT even more so?

Pros in fighting Stipe. He's considered by some the greatest HW fighter.

Pros in fighting Aspinall. Current interim champion and a guy in his prime.

The thing is, Aspinall has a big chance of not ruining, but tarnishing Jones "legacy". Stipe has 0 chance and Jones would milk that win to oblivion and he knows that.

It's like Islam fighting BJ Penn now and saying he beat one of the best LW's in history.
 
If I was fully confident I could beat Aspinall, then easily that fight.

But because Jones is one of the most hated fighters, and also because you are only as good as your last fight, Jones would undoubtedly get shitted on if he loses. E.g. when Conor lost to Khabib, he was taunted mercilessly and his legacy was in tatters.

If Jones loses to Aspinall, I can already see the front page filled with threads like "Was Jones ever that good?" "Jones is overrated" etc
 
If I were Jones, I had his insane skillset and career of beating up everyone I've ever fought, I'd fight Aspinall. I'd fight the biggest challenge possible to put an exclamation mark on the end of my career and prove I'm the best by a clear margin.

That's what I don't get about Jon, as good as he is, he's a headcase that lacks conviction that he can win.

That's why he partied and got wrecked on booze and coke before fights, so he had an excuse if he was beaten. That's why he has a history of doing PEDS to get an unfair advantage, that's why he always manages to do something to get out of fights with power punchers, Rumble, and Francis. The one time he did fight one in Rampage he literally extended his arms and fingers as far as they would go the entire fight and even turned tail and literally ran a few times in the fight.
 
