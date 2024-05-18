If you are Jon Jones would you fight Stipe or Aspinall for your legacy retirement fight?

If I were Jones, I had his insane skillset and career of beating up everyone I've ever fought, I'd fight Aspinall. I'd fight the biggest challenge possible to put an exclamation mark on the end of my career and prove I'm the best by a clear margin.



That's what I don't get about Jon, as good as he is, he's a headcase that lacks conviction that he can win.



That's why he partied and got wrecked on booze and coke before fights, so he had an excuse if he was beaten. That's why he has a history of doing PEDS to get an unfair advantage, that's why he always manages to do something to get out of fights with power punchers, Rumble, and Francis. The one time he did fight one in Rampage he literally extended his arms and fingers as far as they would go the entire fight and even turned tail and literally ran a few times in the fight.