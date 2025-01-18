  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

If you are ever in North Carolina

SwaggyT

SwaggyT

Toughest Guy Here
@White
Joined
Nov 30, 2024
Messages
139
Reaction score
146
First off, I’m gonna beat the absolute shit out of anyone here that tries that sovereign citizen bullshit during a traffic stop.

If you are ever in North Carolina, it is customary to take your shirt off and spin it around your head like a helicopter when at a social gathering. Remember this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,513
Messages
56,779,791
Members
175,402
Latest member
Carrapeta

Share this page

Back
Top