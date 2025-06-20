If you’re overweight you need to cut ASAP —- agree or disagree?

Was about to make my 16th thread about this that’d inevitably just turn into

“Bro you should cut”

Me “fuck that! My body my choice”

lol.

So let me explain myself —- Ive lost everything I put on. I just started out fat

And all my cuts end up the same —- a grueling 3 or 3 months… 20 to 30 pounds later.. and I lose enough muscle that my physique looks the same but smaller.

My bulks are really, really clean. I sleep better

My cuts are inefficient. I can’t sleep

And once I lose a certain amount of muscle. I get mad as fuck.

So why wouldn’t I take a break from the cut and get my gains back? Especially since I have a great track record at bulking cleanly

The alternative —- a forever cut —- just has the risk where you end up chasing a 6 pack forever. like into the 160s

For me.. I think I would rather just respect the strength that I’ve built and do 2 month bulk… 3 month cut.. rinse repeat.. just keep running that until I’m 15% bodyfat
 
If you want to bulk, then bulk. As far as I understand, you don't have to worry about weight classes, so what gives. Not sure how cleanly you bulk if your cutting goal is 15 % BF - that's higher than I think I ever went in my adult life, including on extended times of no matwork after surgeries - but don't let that stop you.
 
If you want to bulk, then bulk. As far as I understand, you don't have to worry about weight classes, so what gives. Not sure how cleanly you bulk if your cutting goal is 15 % BF - that's higher than I think I ever went in my adult life, including on extended times of no matwork after surgeries - but don't let that stop you.
I wasn’t bulking cleanly in the past. In the last 18 months I did a good job of staying within 200-400 calories

I’m still just astonished at how garbage this cut was.

First time I’ve ever done a cut and gotten much less attention from females at the end
 
I wasn’t bulking cleanly in the past. In the last 18 months I did a good job of staying within 200-400 calories
I thought clean bulking was defined by how much muscle you manage to build compared to how much fat you gain, and possibly by what form you take your caloriess in, not by how much your calories surplus is calculated to be.
 
