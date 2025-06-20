If you’re overweight you need to cut ASAP —- agree or disagree?

Was about to make my 16th thread about this that’d inevitably just turn into



“Bro you should cut”



Me “fuck that! My body my choice”



lol.



So let me explain myself —- Ive lost everything I put on. I just started out fat



And all my cuts end up the same —- a grueling 3 or 3 months… 20 to 30 pounds later.. and I lose enough muscle that my physique looks the same but smaller.



My bulks are really, really clean. I sleep better



My cuts are inefficient. I can’t sleep



And once I lose a certain amount of muscle. I get mad as fuck.



So why wouldn’t I take a break from the cut and get my gains back? Especially since I have a great track record at bulking cleanly



The alternative —- a forever cut —- just has the risk where you end up chasing a 6 pack forever. like into the 160s



For me.. I think I would rather just respect the strength that I’ve built and do 2 month bulk… 3 month cut.. rinse repeat.. just keep running that until I’m 15% bodyfat