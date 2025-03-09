If you’re choosing between an IPA and another beer style, what’s your preference?

Sakuraba is #1
Malty and smooth, crisp and light, or hoppy and bold?
I prefer lagers or pilsners – clean, crisp, and easy-drinking without overpowering bitterness. Stouts and porters are right behind, they’re rich, roasty, and smooth.
I never liked the bitterness of IPAs. Their high hop content makes them extremely bitter compared to other beers. The only pro is that they usually have a higher alcohol content.
