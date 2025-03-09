  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

If you’re choosing between an IPA and another beer style, what’s your preference?

Sakuraba is #1

Malty and smooth, crisp and light, or hoppy and bold?

I prefer lagers or pilsners – clean, crisp, and easy-drinking without overpowering bitterness. Stouts and porters are right behind, they’re rich, roasty, and smooth.

I never liked the bitterness of IPAs. Their high hop content makes them extremely bitter compared to other beers. The only pro is that they usually have a higher alcohol content.
 
I used to buy a real good NA milkshake IPA but it's been discontinued. They also make a good NA pastry porter.

To add to the non alcoholic theme, Sam Adams makes a really good hazy IPA
 
Stouts and porters are my favorite beers but its dang near impossible to find em at bars and restaurants anymore, used to be all over the place 15 years ago when the craft beer boom was first booming but now its nothing but frickin IPA and lagers
 
I had a pastry stout for the first time at a brewery in Berkeley last year, what the fuck, it was like drinking a tall glass of vanilla frosting from Cinnabon, way too sweet for ole Pete
 
Even places with a huge selection of draft beers are always out of the stouts.
 
Here, it's IPA, Sours, Gose (which tastes like vomit), and bad lagers.
 
