If Yair gets a title shot by beating Pitbull, he's one of the most Dana White privileged fighter ever

Let's review his UFC career

After a four fights win streak, he gets a layup in a main event against consistently inconsistent Alex Caceres

After that he gets another main event against an even bigger layup, the ghost of the corpse that once was BJ Penn

Finally, after two main events, he fights a ranked contender in Frankie, who was already past his prime at that point, and gets utherly trashed.

Over a year latter, now ranked 15, he comes back as a fill in, knocking out then ranked 10 TKZ in the last second of a fight he was losing.

In the next year he beats then ranked 8 gatekeeper Jeremy Stephens.



Now here come the crazy part, after having not fought in 2 years he someway, somehow is now ranked 3 and fighting Holloway, granted he would end up surpassing expectations and give Max one of his thougher fight. But getting into the top 3 for sitting on the sideline for 2 years is insane. My best guest as to why is that they moved him up with TKZ after he climbed the ranking by knocking out Moicano and Edgar. Notice that they haven't extended that courtesy to Mosvar who is now ranked lower than Lopes who he beat.



Those ranking aren't meaningless as they used it to justify somehow still ranked 3 Yair, who was 0-1 in the past 2 years, to fight number 2 Ortega, who was 1-2 in the past 5 years, as an interim title eliminator, over Arnold Allen was on a 10 fights win streak at the time (longest win streak in UFC history to not end up in any kind of title fight).



Now, on a two fights losing streak, Yair has used the power of innactivity yet again to climb above the man who last beat him in the ranking by not fighting in a year, and is fighting Patricio Pitbull, who is clearly far past his best days, on the same card as a vacant title fight in his division.



It's easy to see why the UFC would push Yair, he's got a unique and extremely entertaining fighting style, personnally of my favorite to watch, and he's one of the few fighters in the UFC that can appeal to the Mexican market. He serves as an interesting case study of how the UFC obviously has some sway over the rankings and liberally abuse them to favors certain fighters.