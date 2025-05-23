If Yair beats old man Volk due to father time.

El Panteron said:
Maybe Jamahal Hill but I'd have to look it up.
I think that depends on how Jamahal fairs in his next few.

He was not in the top 5 when he fought for the title, had no top 5 wins as I recall and beat a 42 year old who was coming off a loss. And somehow that got him the undisputed title, probably because the UFC was annoyed with Anakalaev and with whoever their first choices were who said no and left them with Hill vs Glover.

So his title win itself is pretty weak and his resume is weak.

If he wins some big fights now then he can build a case that he was a good fighter all along.

If he loses a bunch, then he will go down as a guy in the right place at the right time who showed up the day everyone else called in sick.
 
No?

Yair is a great fighter, He's absolutely a legit fighter who has only lost to other legit fighters.

He'd be in the top 5 most entertaining champs in the last decade.
 
Meathead Jock said:
Its close. I would say Hill was better of the two. Yair's miracle elbow at 24:59 makes it look like a coin flip but without it Yair would look clearly the worse of the two for me.
The Zombie is the one guy that got me into MMA, used to get high with my brother to watch his old fights in WEC back when he was doing military service.
Fuck that elbow and fuck Yair.
 
El Panteron said:
Maybe Jamahal Hill but I'd have to look it up.
No, You really don't Jamahal Hill is no where near yair in terms of relative skill. Even when constrasted against his own division. Jamahal isn't even a legit top 7 fighter. yair IS a legit top 5 fighter and that cannot be denied reasonably.
 
RockyLockridge said:
No, You really don't Jamahal Hill is no where near yair in terms of relative skill. Even when constrasted against his own division. Jamahal isn't even a legit top 7 fighter. yair IS a legit top 5 fighter and that cannot be denied reasonably.
Meaning I'd have to see if there's someone worse brother.
 
Meathead Jock said:
Would Yair be the worst male champion in the UFC in the past decade?
If you beat the champ. You’re the new champ. Whether people like it, or not.

What do you mean about the “worst male champion”?

You’ve never heard of Conor? Fuck this last decade shit.
 
RockyLockridge said:
No. yair IS a legit top 5 fighter and that cannot be denied reasonably.
Fighters in putting a head of him:

1a. Ilia (I know I know but he stays there until he takes the fight up)
1b. Volk (old age makes every fight forward scary of Sharpe decline).
2. Mosvar
3. Allen
4. Lopes
5. Aljo
6. Jean Silva
7. Pico - ok he doesn't deserve to be ranked ahead, but I'd bet on him to win.
8. Ortega just beat him, and if healthy wins again if he can get it to the ground.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
If you beat the champ. You’re the new champ. Whether people like it, or not.

What do you mean about the “worst male champion”?

You’ve never heard of Conor? Fuck this last decade shit.
Conor was an embarrassment once he became the champ. But the Conor that knocked out Aldo was a deserving champion that easily runs laps around Yair. The McGregor that went on after that fight was a drug riddled man that couldn't handle the fame.
 
I like Volk, but I hope he gets flatlined in 30 seconds to make an even bigger mockery of this farce.
 
No.

Yair is far from perfect, but at least he's interesting.

His fights are great and he has a fairly unique style.
 
RockyLockridge said:
No?

Yair is a great fighter, He's absolutely a legit fighter who has only lost to other legit fighters.

He'd be in the top 5 most entertaining champs in the last decade.
Yair is one of those hypejobs that goes up in rankings for losing fights… a modern day watered down Gustafson. Everyone swears he’s an elite fighter, but he’s never actually beat any elite guys.


Just call it what it is, Yair is a mediocre FW with flashy strikes, zero substance on the ground, and subpar cardio. He also has quit in him, it’s fun watching him get stabilized on the ground and look absolutely clueless lol.


Yair is about as mid as they come and his record reflects that.

Meathead Jock said:
Fighters in putting a head of him:

1a. Ilia (I know I know but he stays there until he takes the fight up)
1b. Volk (old age makes every fight forward scary of Sharpe decline).
2. Mosvar
3. Allen
4. Lopes
5. Jean Silva
6. Orteaga (?)
7. Pico - ok he doesn't deserve to be ranked ahead, but I'd bet on him to win.
Ortega left the division I believe, Either way they are 1-1.

Not at all sure why allen would be ahead of yair. Even in one of their common losses, Yair did significantly better against max. and actually hung with him in a close fight. Allens best win is katter. Yair has wins against Pitbull, Zombie ortega and emmet which are all better wins.

Jean silva has done nothing to claim a higher ranking than Yair, he should be ranked 7 and about 2 fights away from the title. Not that he's a bad fighter and couldn't beat yair but rather he's not proven anything yet.

Here's a more realistic rooted in reality ranking of how things are

1. Mosvar
2. Lopes
3. Murphy
4. Yair
5. Emmet
6. Silva
 
