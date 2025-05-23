If Yair beats old man Volk due to father time.

El Panteron said: Maybe Jamahal Hill but I'd have to look it up. Click to expand...

I think that depends on how Jamahal fairs in his next few.He was not in the top 5 when he fought for the title, had no top 5 wins as I recall and beat a 42 year old who was coming off a loss. And somehow that got him the undisputed title, probably because the UFC was annoyed with Anakalaev and with whoever their first choices were who said no and left them with Hill vs Glover.So his title win itself is pretty weak and his resume is weak.If he wins some big fights now then he can build a case that he was a good fighter all along.If he loses a bunch, then he will go down as a guy in the right place at the right time who showed up the day everyone else called in sick.