If Yair beats old man Volk due to father time.

Would Yair be the worst male champion in the UFC in the past decade?
Its close. I would say Hill was better of the two. Yair's miracle elbow at 24:59 makes it look like a coin flip but without it Yair would look clearly the worse of the two for me.
No, You really don't Jamahal Hill is no where near yair in terms of relative skill. Even when constrasted against his own division. Jamahal isn't even a legit top 7 fighter. yair IS a legit top 5 fighter and that cannot be denied reasonably.
If you beat the champ. You’re the new champ. Whether people like it, or not.Would Yair be the worst male champion in the UFC in the past decade?
Fighters in putting a head of him:No. yair IS a legit top 5 fighter and that cannot be denied reasonably.
Conor was an embarrassment once he became the champ. But the Conor that knocked out Aldo was a deserving champion that easily runs laps around Yair. The McGregor that went on after that fight was a drug riddled man that couldn't handle the fame.If you beat the champ. You’re the new champ. Whether people like it, or not.
What do you mean about the “worst male champion”?
You’ve never heard of Conor? Fuck this last decade shit.
No.
Yair is far from perfect, but at least he's interesting.
His fights are great and he has a fairly unique style.
No?
Yair is a great fighter, He's absolutely a legit fighter who has only lost to other legit fighters.
He'd be in the top 5 most entertaining champs in the last decade.
Ortega left the division I believe, Either way they are 1-1.Fighters in putting a head of him:
1a. Ilia (I know I know but he stays there until he takes the fight up)
1b. Volk (old age makes every fight forward scary of Sharpe decline).
2. Mosvar
3. Allen
4. Lopes
5. Jean Silva
6. Orteaga (?)
7. Pico - ok he doesn't deserve to be ranked ahead, but I'd bet on him to win.