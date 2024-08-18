If Whittaker wasn't robbed, Izzy should now be 3-5 since he beat Costa

Just because Whitakker survived the 2nd fight doesn't mean he won lol.

Izzy is 2-0 against Whitakker. But tonight should be a good night for Whitakker because now he has a chance to get another title shot and get a 2nd crack at DDP assuming he beats Khamzat. Nobody wants to see Izzy-Whitakker 3
 
TheTickG said:
And if Whitaker had wheels he'd be a bike, which would put Izzy at 3-4-1 since bike fights don't count in MMA.
Click to expand...
But whittaker did beat izzy in that fight. The opinion of some judges doesn't change the reality. I mean, a judge gave Tuivasa 30-27 against rozenstruick LOL.
 
There’s not a single rational person that actually believes that Whittaker beat Izzy right?


I get Sherdog has a man crush on all the nice guys, but we all saw Whit get dropped like a sack of potatoes in the first before going into survival mode and resorting to ineffectively hump Izzy’s leg the whole fight.
 
Any smart MMA fans knows that Whittaker won that 2nd fight, but it is what it is, Izzy got his karma vs Sean and now DDP while Whittaker had a masterpiece performance his last fight and will be the first to beat Khamzat and get the next title shot
 
I see it as a draw, actually.
Very close fight and hard to score.
None of them won that fight.
 
Fact Checker said:
There’s not a single rational person that actually believes that Whittaker beat Izzy right?


I get Sherdog has a man crush on all the nice guys, but we all saw Whit get dropped like a sack of potatoes in the first before going into survival mode and resorting to ineffectively hump Izzy’s leg the whole fight.
Click to expand...

1723964960749.png
 
Stop spamming these shitty threads, you moron.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,418
Messages
56,051,878
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top