If we're being honest, Aspinall vs Ngannou is the most intriguing HW fight in the world

FrankDux
Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2018
- Messages
- 3,222
- Reaction score
- 9,402
Jones would just submit either guy in round 1 or 2 because he's just too good.
But in terms of firepower and excitement, Ngannou vs Aspinall would be insane. Imagine those guys throw caution to the wind and just bleed. Who would you favor?
But in terms of firepower and excitement, Ngannou vs Aspinall would be insane. Imagine those guys throw caution to the wind and just bleed. Who would you favor?