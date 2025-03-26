Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I think we should find a way to communicate so we can understand each other right off the bat.
Try to figure if they're hostile beings. Which is likely. Just look at humans as an example how hostile we can be.
Try to gauge their level of intelligence and technological progress.
Become a sponge and just take it all in kind of thing.
