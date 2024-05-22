If we’re going to look at resumes without context like Jon wants to do with the Stipe “legacy” fight

Then Jon lost to Matt Hamill and he’s not undefeated. Sure it was a DQ but a loss is a loss and the records show that. You can’t go and say “I’m fighting Stipe because of his record in the UFC and to cement myself as the goat” completely ignoring the fact that he’s 46 years old and coming off a years long lay off after a brutal KO. That’s not a legacy fight

If Jon is acting solely with the records in mind at this point, and not for any semblance of validity, he has a valid loss already, and shouldn’t be trying to preserve some none existent perfect record by ducking every viable opponent
 
Marko Polo said:
Then Jon lost to Matt Hamill and he’s not undefeated. Sure it was a DQ but a loss is a loss and the records show that. You can’t go and say “I’m fighting Stipe because of his record in the UFC and to cement myself as the goat” completely ignoring the fact that he’s 46 years old and coming off a years long lay off after a brutal KO. That’s not a legacy fight

If Jon is acting solely with the records in mind at this point, and not for any semblance of validity, he has a valid loss already, and shouldn’t be trying to preserve some none existent perfect record by ducking every viable opponent
Great point but even taking Jon's record at face value it's still pretty good even with a loss to Hamill. He just got caught, it can happen to anyone just ask Georges.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
How about we let Stipe actually fight before we decide how well or poorly he'll perform. Jones had a three year layoff, a couple of unspectacular fights (that many people thought he lost), and was even moving up in weight - and he did just fine, didn't he?
Jones wasn't 42 when he came back from a layoff. Jones didn't get flatlined in his last fight before his layoff. And Jones didn't have a full-time job.

That being said, I don't blame Jones for wanting the biggest payday for the lowest risk; that's what most people want. I blame the UFC for turning the HW division into a complete sham over the last few years.
 
Your logic does not make sense..

What does jones having a loss have to do with fighting Stipe and Stipes HW resume.

Also isn't Stipe 41

Jones and Stipe is a Legacy fight as that is what it is. Legacy comes from the Latin verb, legare "to appoint by a last will, send as an ambassador." Originally, the noun meant "ambassador" or "envoy" but soon shifted to mean the money and property a person leaves behind in his will. In recent usage, it means someones legacy, the historically significant achievements of their tenure in office, life or in this case a sport. So this is indeed an actual legacy fight with two legends of the sport who have achievements spanning decades.

Tom Aspinall would not be a legacy fight because he has no legacy.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
How about we let Stipe actually fight before we decide how well or poorly he'll perform. Jones had a three year layoff, a couple of unspectacular fights (that many people thought he lost), and was even moving up in weight - and he did just fine, didn't he?
tbh Gane sucked so bad that Jones' performance told nothing about how he could truly perform at hw.
 
laleggenda27 said:
.... I don't blame Jones for wanting the biggest payday for the lowest risk; that's what most people want. I blame the UFC for turning the HW division into a complete sham over the last few years.
Yup. And even worse Dana seems to be insistent on pulling perhaps my least favorite of scumbag promoter tricks, this particular maneuver I personally refer to as the "piss on my back and tell me it is raining."

It is one thing to make the bullshit fight because the company thinks it will.make more money and sell better to casuals... but Dana seems to be sticking to the "This fight is what the fans want" line of horseshit.

The fans don't want this fight.

Stipe does not have a win over any currently ranked UFC fighter.

The only current UFC fighter Stipe has faced was born in 1979.
(Arlovski)
He was born in the USSR, a country that has not existed since 1991, 2 years before Tom Aspinall was born.


This fight was stupid when they tried to do it in 2023. Stipe had been out for more than 2 years and was coming off a devastating KO loss. If they do this fight in November Stipe will be 42, 4 years since his last win. No wins over ranked HWs.

If they want that fight, then call it a legacy fight, make up a fake belt (which the UFC has no problem doing) and give Aspinal his proper undisputed title.
 
