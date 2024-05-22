If we’re going to look at resumes without context like Jon wants to do with the Stipe “legacy” fight

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Jun 11, 2020
5,919
20,422
Then Jon lost to Matt Hamill and he’s not undefeated. Sure it was a DQ but a loss is a loss and the records show that. You can’t go and say “I’m fighting Stipe because of his record in the UFC and to cement myself as the goat” completely ignoring the fact that he’s 46 years old and coming off a years long lay off after a brutal KO. That’s not a legacy fight
If Jon is acting solely with the records in mind at this point, and not for any semblance of validity, he has a valid loss already, and shouldn’t be trying to preserve some none existent perfect record by ducking every viable opponent
