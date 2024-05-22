If we’re going to look at resumes without context like Jon wants to do with the Stipe “legacy” fight

laleggenda27 said: .... I don't blame Jones for wanting the biggest payday for the lowest risk; that's what most people want. I blame the UFC for turning the HW division into a complete sham over the last few years. Click to expand...

Yup. And even worse Dana seems to be insistent on pulling perhaps my least favorite of scumbag promoter tricks, this particular maneuver I personally refer to as the "piss on my back and tell me it is raining."It is one thing to make the bullshit fight because the company thinks it will.make more money and sell better to casuals... but Dana seems to be sticking to the "This fight is what the fans want" line of horseshit.The fans don't want this fight.Stipe does not have a win over any currently ranked UFC fighter.The only current UFC fighter Stipe has faced was born in 1979.(Arlovski)He was born in the USSR, a country that has not existed since 1991, 2 years before Tom Aspinall was born.This fight was stupid when they tried to do it in 2023. Stipe had been out for more than 2 years and was coming off a devastating KO loss. If they do this fight in November Stipe will be 42, 4 years since his last win. No wins over ranked HWs.If they want that fight, then call it a legacy fight, make up a fake belt (which the UFC has no problem doing) and give Aspinal his proper undisputed title.