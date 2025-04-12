If Volk recaptures the belt, that will be one of the legendary come backs

wildchild88

wildchild88

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 20, 2015
Messages
6,590
Reaction score
8,839
It’s not against Topuria.

But considering Volk is 36, recapturing the belt against an elite fighter like Lopes would be huge.

It would strengthen his case for the GOAT FW.

Very few examples of success like that for an older fighter in a lower weight class.. at the elite level Too.

Will be very hard for Volk as Lopes is high pace, and a hard core relentless fighter, actually kinda getting excited for this fight!
 
Yes and if it happens, he should pull a GSP and retire a legend. Knowing Volk though, he'd just take another quick turn around fight and put himself in a position to get KOd again.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Yes and if it happens, he should pull a GSP and retire a legend. Knowing Volk though, he'd take another quick turn around fight and put himself in a position to get KOd again.
Click to expand...

He wants Evloev next, and Evloev has never busted a grape with his hands, so I wouldn't be that worried about a ko loss in that one. Honestly, as a volk fan, I wish it was Volk vs. Evloev tomorrow night. That would have been a less dangerous fight for testing Volk's durability after the layoff.
 
I wouldn't call it a comeback at all. The fella has lost his last 3 of 4 (including his last two + three title shots in a row)!! He's been given a gift by 🌹Topuria🍷 and Dana🤡
 
I like Volk, but nah.

Winning a vacant title against the #4 isn't remotely the same as beating the reigning champion.

Lopes is a fun fighter, but he's WAY too unproven to be called an "elite" fighter; he only has 1 top 10 win, and that was against Ortega, who has 2 wins in the last 7 years.
 
I'm not sure Lopes will beat Volk. But it should be an interesting fight.
 
It would be a legendary comeback if he actually beat Topuria, but that’s clearly never happening. This is an impromptu fight for a vacant belt against a relatively unknown guy. And I don’t think Volk will win anyway.
 
hot take if volk wins this fight he is arguably a top 5 greatest UFC fighter of all time
 
laleggenda27 said:
I like Volk, but nah.

Winning a vacant title against the #4 isn't remotely the same as beating the reigning champion.

Lopes is a fun fighter, but he's WAY too unproven to be called an "elite" fighter; he only has 1 top 10 win, and that was against Ortega, who has 2 wins in the last 7 years.
Click to expand...

Other than evloev, who is more proven at FW right now than Lopes? Topuria is gone to LW, Max is gone to LW. Lopes is one of the 3 biggest wins you can get in the division right now next to Volk himself and Evloev.
 
laleggenda27 said:
I like Volk, but nah.

Winning a vacant title against the #4 isn't remotely the same as beating the reigning champion.

Lopes is a fun fighter, but he's WAY too unproven to be called an "elite" fighter; he only has 1 top 10 win, and that was against Ortega, who has 2 wins in the last 7 years.
Click to expand...
Exactly right , Lopez is a great exciting fighter , but I dont think hes ready for Volk or Ilias
 
fortheo said:
He wants Evloev next, and Evloev has never busted a grape with his hands, so I wouldn't be that worried about a ko loss in that one. Honestly, as a volk fan, I wish it was Volk vs. Evloev tomorrow night. That would have been a less dangerous fight for testing Volk's durability after the layoff.
Click to expand...
He rocked Allen hard with a sneaky punch
 
Not really that legendary considering he’s like 0-3 in his last three title fights and still getting more title shots.


Might be candidate for most mid title run.

<28>
 
laleggenda27 said:
I like Volk, but nah.

Winning a vacant title against the #4 isn't remotely the same as beating the reigning champion.

Lopes is a fun fighter, but he's WAY too unproven to be called an "elite" fighter; he only has 1 top 10 win, and that was against Ortega, who has 2 wins in the last 7 years.
Click to expand...
It's the same as when Jose won his title back, it felt empty.

Now if Volk wins the title back and beats Evoleov and say someone like Silva it's 1 of the greatest comebacks.
 
Fact Checker said:
Not really that legendary considering he’s like 0-3 in his last three title fights and still getting more title shots.


Might be candidate for most mid title run.

<28>
Click to expand...

Not that it makes it much better, but he's 1-2 in his last 3 title fights
 
fortheo said:
Volk better watch out for that sneaky evloev power then. Dude might get his first finish in the UFC against Volk.
Click to expand...
I think it was the awkwardness of the punch catching him in a transition more so than Evloevs power. Personally and I hope I'm wrong, but think Volks chin is gone. He was starting to show signs several fights before being KOd, he was freezing when hit.
 
As great as his run was, he won't be winning the belt back from the guy who KTFO'd him and that puts a stain on him winning it back tomorrow, if that's what happens. I like the guy a lot, but it's just not the same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SteveColdStone
145 has perhaps the strongest run of champions ever. How far do you think Topuria can go?
Replies
6
Views
385
tritestill
tritestill
TheMMAnalyst
Media Volk & Hooker Attempt Delusional Breakdown of Holloway/Topuria to Gaslight Themselves
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
6K
maximus__
maximus__

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,281
Messages
57,151,279
Members
175,554
Latest member
Moneymoney18

Share this page

Back
Top