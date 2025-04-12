If Volk recaptures the belt, that will be one of the legendary come backs

wildchild88
It’s not against Topuria.
But considering Volk is 36, recapturing the belt against an elite fighter like Lopes would be huge.
It would strengthen his case for the GOAT FW.
Very few examples of success like that for an older fighter in a lower weight class.. at the elite level Too.
Will be very hard for Volk as Lopes is high pace, and a hard core relentless fighter, actually kinda getting excited for this fight!
